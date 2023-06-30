BY GRACE TAFOLLA

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas softball head coach Courtney Deifel named DJ Gasso the program’s newest assistant coach Friday. Gasso will serve as the program’s primary hitting coach.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome DJ, his wife Grace, and their son Parker to Fayetteville and the Razorback softball family,” said Deifel. “DJ brings an incredible understanding of mental preparation and offensive strategy, along with an infectious passion for the game that our players will love. He has learned from and worked alongside some incredible coaches in his career. He will deliver an aggressive and exciting style of Razorback softball that I can’t wait to see in action.”

Gasso just completed his third season as the hitting coach for the Utah Utes in 2023. Since being hired as an assistant coach in June 2020, Gasso has navigated Utah’s offense to unparalleled success, a Pac-12 Tournament Championship and a Women’s College World Series appearance in 2023 – the program’s first WCWS appearance since 1994. Gasso was promoted to associate head coach in December 2022.

Following the 2023 campaign, Gasso was part of a staff that earned ATEC/NFCA Pacific Region Coaching Staff of the Year along with being recognized as D1Softball’s National Coaching Staff of the Year.

“My family and I are thrilled to be part of the Razorback family. Coach Deifel and her staff have been so welcoming, and I cannot wait to get started with this team,” said Gasso. “I want to thank Coach Amy Hogue for taking a chance on me and giving me the opportunity to live out my dream as a coach. The memories and relationships built at Utah will forever hold a special place in my heart. To be representing the great state of Arkansas in front of the best fans in the country will be an incredible honor. I am extremely excited to be in Fayetteville and get to work.”

During his three-year stint at Utah, 11 Utah hitters garnered NFCA All-Region status while one clinched NFCA All-America accolades.

Under Gasso’s tutelage in 2023, the Utes increased their batting average by nearly 40 points compared to their mark in 2022 and finished 15th nationally in scoring (6.05). The Utes seized single-season program records in runs (351), RBIs (316), slugging percentage (.483), doubles (84) and steals (99). Utah also tied for fifth nationally in batting average (.327) and blasted the program’s most home runs (47) since 2006.

Gasso continued to make strides with Utah’s offense in 2022, helping the team improve its batting average by 22 points to .289 compared to its .267 average in 2021. Four hitters were named to the All-Pac-12 team, three named to NFCA All-Region squads and one claimed NFCA All-American status.

Making an immediate impact on the Utah program in his first season in 2021, the Utes hit 46 home runs, the most by a Utah team since 2012, and scored 237 runs, their most since 2017.

A native of Norman, Okla., Gasso earned his bachelor’s degree in communication from Bradley University in 2017 where he spent two seasons as a standout baseball player after one year at Hutchinson Community College.

Gasso completed his collegiate baseball career at Central Oklahoma in 2018, slashing .303/.395/.364 as a senior. Beginning his postgraduate work at Central Oklahoma, Gasso finished his master’s degree in intercollegiate athletics administration at the University of Oklahoma while serving as a graduate manager for Oklahoma softball from 2018-19.

A graduate of Norman North High School, Gasso is the son of Oklahoma head coach Patty Gasso and the brother of Oklahoma assistant coach JT Gasso. His father, Jim Gasso, is the head softball coach at Mid-America Christian University in Oklahoma City.

DJ and his wife Grace have a son, Parker.

Photo courtesy of Arkansas athletics