Arkansas Softball sends letters of encouragement from The Hill to the Big Apple

The Arkansas Softball team has found a way to show some love for those helping fight COVID-19 in New York City.

“We were kind of looking for ways to compete. They miss the competition piece, but this team also has a huge heart,” says head coach Courtney Deifel.

Deifel says a Facebook post shared by one of her friends caught her attention.

“Part of his job was sorting their mail and greet them when they come off shift with a smile, and he had just mentioned that you could feel a sadness from them when they get off their long shift and they don’t have any mail from home,” she explains.

The post sparked an idea.

“I said this is perfect for my team!”

Just like that a letter writing campaign began! Deifel, her players and her staff started sending written words of encouragement to nurses and doctors who have come out of retirement to help those in New York City.

In the week and a half since they started, Deifel and her team have written over 700 letters.

“Aly Manzo has written 200 of them. I think Gibby has written 100, everybody has done something,” says Deifel, “We told them too it’s not necessarily what you write, but it’s just a way to notice what they are doing.”

A small gesture that has not gone unnoticed.

“He’s sent some pictures of the smiles on their faces, and if the least we can do is put a smile on their face, than we will definitely try and do that part.”

A smile as wide as 13 hundred miles between the Hill and the Big Apple.