Arkansas Softball To Play This Weekend At Cowgirl Classic

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – No. 25 Arkansas will play this weekend on Saturday, Feb. 20 and Sunday, Feb. 21 at the Cowgirl Classic hosted by McNeese in Lake Charles, La. The Razorbacks play four total games at the event, with a doubleheader on both days. A noon first pitch against Louisiana Tech on Saturday kicks off the event, with the second game of the day at 2:30 p.m. against McNeese. On Sunday, Arkansas takes on the Lady Techsters at 10 a.m. before wrapping up the weekend against the Cowgirls at 12:30 p.m.

The Cowgirl Classic replaces the Maverick Classic on Arkansas’ schedule, which was initially scheduled for this weekend in Arlington, Texas but was canceled due to weather conditions.