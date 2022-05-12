LITTLE ROCK — University of Arkansas sophomore Jaxson Robinson will enter the transfer portal and leave the Razorbacks men’s basketball program, he announced via social media on Thursday.

Robinson (6-7 wing, native of Ada, Okla.) is the fourth Hog to enter the portal to transfer since the end of the 2021-22 season in mid-March, joining KK Robinson (now at Texas A&M), Connor Vanover (now at Oral Roberts), and Chance Moore (now at Missouri State).

Jaxson Robinson transferred to Arkansas from Texas A&M following the 2020-21 season and played sparingly for the Hogs in ’21-22. He appeared in 16 games (making four starts) as he averaged 3.4 points and 1.3 rebounds in 10.2 minutes per outing while shooting 38.0% from the field, including 32.6% from 3, and 3-of-3 from the free throw line. He recorded a season-high in points (14) in 20 minutes in Arkansas’ 81-55 non-conference home win over Elon on Dec. 21.

As a freshman at A&M in ’20-21, Jackson played in 14 games (making four starts) and averaged 2.1 points and 1.1 rebounds in 9.7 minutes per game while shooting 35.5% from the field, including 28.6% from 3, and 0-of-1 from the free throw line.

A 2021 Top 100 recruit in high school, Robinson visited Arkansas multiple times before reclassifying to the class of 2020 and signing his letter of intent with Texas A&M.