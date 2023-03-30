By Kevin McPherson

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas sophomore stretch-4 Trevon Brazile will return for his junior season with the Razorbacks in 2023-24.

“I’M BACK,” was Brazile’s announcement via Twitter on Thursday.

Brazile (6-10 forward) returning is the equivalent of a 5-star recruiting win for Head Hog Eric Musselman and the men’s basketball program. It’s also noteworthy that Brazile is not at minimum testing the 2023 NBA Draft waters for feedback at this time.

Brazile appeared in the team’s first eight contests before suffering a season-ending knee injury in the early stages of the UNC-Greensboro matchup in early December that resulted in knee surgery later that month.

A unique talent at 6-10 with a 7-4 wingspan and elite athleticism, Brazile will be the centerpiece of Arkansas’ roster and its frontline anchor heading into the ’23-24 campaign. The Missouri transfer is a matchup nightmare because of his ability to impact the game inside and out at both ends of the floor.

Referred to as one of the top five players in the SEC by Musselman, Brazile finished his ’22-23 season averaging 11.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.2 blocks, 1.0 assist, and 1.0 steal in 27.1 minutes per game while shooting 48.1% from the field, including 37.9% from 3, and 67.7% from the free throw line.

He had two double-doubles and three games of scoring 20 or more points, including his 20-point, 9-rebound, 2-steal outing in Arkansas’ 78-74 overtime win over San Diego State in Novermber in Maui.

Brazile had some 2023 NBA mock draft projections prior to his injury. He projects as a 3/4-combo forward at the professional basketball level.