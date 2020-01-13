Arkansas State transfer Jerry Jacobs highlights Recruiting Report

Our Recruiting Expert Otis Kirk joining us once again to talk about the latest news in Arkansas Football Recruiting.

This past week the Hogs gained two commitments for the class of 2020 in linebacker JT Towers out of Joe T. Robinson in Little Rock, and grad transfer Jerry Jacobs from Arkansas State.

Kirk on Jacobs:

“He played two years there and got hurt in the Georgia game this year. Tore his ACL, so he was out for the season. Still had 21 tackles in just a little over three games. So he’s got a chance to play immediately. He’s got a chance to make an impact. Not just play. He’s got a chance to play a lot of snaps immediately.”

The Hogs will also have official visits from OT Broderick Jones and CB Art Green in the coming weeks as the February signing date comes closer.