Arkansas Survives Nail-Biter with Oral Roberts and Advance to Elite 8

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MARCH 27: Desi Sills #3 of the Arkansas Razorbacks attempts to shoot over Kevin Obanor #0 of the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles during the first half in the Sweet Sixteen round of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on March 27, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

A second shot at Oral Roberts came with higher stakes and required another rally from a 12-point second-half deficit, but freshman guard Davonte “Devo” Davis hit a go-ahead, pull-up jumper with 3.1 seconds remaining as the No. 3 seed Arkansas Razorbacks survived upset-worthy and 15th-seeded Oral Roberts, 72-70, on Saturday in the NCAA tournament Sweet 16 (a.k.a South Region semifinals) inside Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, sending Arkansas to the program’s first Elite Eight in 26 years and its 11th in program history.

Following Davis’ score and a couple of timeouts, ORU guard Max Abmas — the nation’s leading scorer at 24.5 points per game — took an inbound pass underneath the Arkansas basket and speed-dribbled to the right wing where he just missed on a 3-point attempt as time expired. It was the second time this season the Razorbacks trailed ORU by 12 points in the second half, and it was the second time against the Golden Eagles that a dominant offensive rebounding advantage for the Hogs (18-6 for an 18-8 edge in second-chance-points) was the difference in a comeback victory. The Razorbacks have won an NCAA Division 1-best 10 games after trailing by 10 or more points, and that includes all three of their NCAAT victories in ’20-21.

The 10th-ranked Hogs (25-6) defeated Colgate and 21st-ranked Texas Tech during the first two rounds of the NCAAT last weekend, and Saturday’s victory over ORU means the Hogs have now won 12 of their last 13 games. Arkansas moves on to play No. 1 seed Baylor in the South Region finals (Elite Eight game) on Monday with the winner advancing to the Final Four that will be played next weekend.

The last time an Arkansas team made it to the Elite Eight was in 1994-95, and that team eventually advanced to the national championship game where it lost to UCLA to finish as the national runner-up. That was also the last Arkansas team to enter the NCAAT ranked in the Associated Press Top 10 (at No. 6) prior to the current Hogs doing the same (at No. 10).

Davis finished with 16 points (7-of-13 field goals and 2-of-2 free throws), 8 rebounds, and 2 assists in 34 minutes. Senior combo guard Jalen Tate led Arkansas with 22 points (9-of-17 field goals, including 1-of-3 from 3, and 6-of-7 free throws) to go with 6 assists, 4 rebounds, and 1 steal in 38 minutes. Senior combo forward Justin Smith recorded his second double-double in the NCAAT, registering 12 points and 14 rebounds in 39 minutes. Freshman guard Moses Moody struggled shooting the ball — only 4-of-20, including 0-of-3 from 3 — but he scored 10 second-half points while finishing with 14 points, 6 rebounds, 3 blocks, and 1 steal in 38 minutes. Junior guard Desi Sills came off the bench to contribute 2 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 steals in 28 minutes.

Arkansas improved to 20-0 in games when its opponents scored 75 or fewer points. The Hogs improved to 45-32 all-time in NCAAT games, a record that now includes a 32-8 mark when the Hogs play as the higher seed relative to their opponents. The Razorbacks also moved to 4-1 as a 3-seed in the NCAAT (’91-92 Hogs were 1-1). Arkansas improved to 9-5 in away games on the season (includes a 4-1 record in neutral-site games). Arkansas reached 25 wins in a season for only the third time in the 21st century (’14-15 finished 27-9 and ’16-17 finished 26-10).

In his second campaign as Head Hog, Musselman is now 3-0 in NCAAT games at Arkansas, he’s 9-1 coaching a ranked Arkansas team, and he’s 45-18 overall at Arkansas. Musselman had reached the Sweet 16 twice (at Nevada in ’17-18 and Arkansas in ’20-21) but has now advanced to the Elite Eight for the first time.

As the 15th-seed in the South Region, Oral Roberts (18-11) upset No. 2 seed Ohio State and No. 7 seed Florida to earn its way to the Sweet 16 before losing for the second time this season against Arkansas. In December at Bud Walton Arena in Faytteville, the Hogs overcame a 12-point second-half deficit to defeat ORU, 87-76. The Hogs are 12-2 in the all-time series against the Golden Eagles.

For those who believe in historic symmetry playing a role in the Razorbacks’ fate, the ’93-94 Hogs also defeated a mid-major team from Tulsa twice — a sweep of the Tulsa Golden Hurricane as the Hogs won in a close call in December 1993 in the regular season before winning decisively in the Sweet 16 in March 1994 to advance to the Elite Eight. Until ’20-21, that was also the last time (and only time) the Razorbacks enjoyed a 12-game winning streak against SEC teams. As it all played out, those ’93-94 Hogs went 6-0 in the NCAAT en route to winning the school’s only national championship in basketball.

Musselman started Moody, Davis, Williams, Smith, and Tate for the second consecutive game.

The Hogs were up 4-3 when ORU went on a 12-3 run to go up 15-7. Arkansas strung together a 10-0 run capped by two made free throws by Notae to go up 17-15, but the Golden Eagles outscored the Razorbacks 20-11 to close the first half with a 35-28 lead. In the aforementioned first meeting between the two schools, ORU led Arkansas by 10 points at halftime.

ORU made 6-of-17 first-half three-point attempts compared to Arkansas’ 1-of-7. Arkansas was only 11-of-35 overall shooting from the field (31.4%) and 5-of-6 from the free throw line (83.3%) while ORU was 13-of-30 on field goals (43.3%) and 3-of-4 from the foul line (75%).

Both teams suffered 7 first-half turnovers with Arkansas having a plus-5 edge in points-off-turnovers (10-5). The Hogs were minus-1 on the glass (21-20) but were plus-3 in second-chance-points (6-3) and plus-6 in points-in-the-paint (16-10).

Tate led the Hogs with 10 first-half points with Moody, Smith, and Notae scoring 4 each.