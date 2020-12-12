Arkansas Swamped 52-3 by Top Ranked Alabama

Arkansas offense, which had looked encouraging under quarterback K.J. Jefferson in a two point loss to Missouri, laid an egg against an Alabama defense that forced it into five first half punts under both Jefferson and Feleipe Franks. Under quarterback Mac Jones, the Tide was all about ball control, scoring 38 first half points while coasting to a 52-3 knockout of the struggling Razorbacks.

Arkansas took the ball first, got a quick first down on a pass from Franks to Mike Woods, then went three and out. After the punt ‘Bama set up on Arkansas side of the 50. Arkansas got a stop on 3rd and two at the 28 and Will Reichard came on to kick a 45 yard field goal for a 3-0 lead.

Arkansas responded with a 66 yard drive and had first and goal at the eight before a false start penalty moved the ball back to the 13. The Hogs ended up settling for a 26 yard field goal on Matthew Phillips’ first kick as Razorback. Midway through the first quarter, the game was tied, 3-3.

The Arkansas defense stepped up again, this time stopping the Tide on fourth and three at the Hogs’ 43. K.J. Jefferson then entered the game at quarterback and was greeted with two false start penalties. Arkansas punted it back and disaster hit the special teams again. DeVonta Smith returned it untouched 84 yards for a touchdown and a 10-3 Alabama lead.

Franks came back in at quarterback and the Hogs went backwards. Franks was sacked by Will Anderson Jr. for a loss of eight yards to the Arkansas 15. After a 39 yard punt the Tide began its next drive on the Arkansas 49. It took the visitors about four minutes on the clock to go 49 yards for their next score. Najee Harris ran it in from a yard out on third and goal for a 17-3 margin.

Franks then fumbled it back to Alabama. Christopher Allen knocked the ball loose and went 20 yards to the Arkansas five. Harris covered those five yards on the next snap and Alabama was up 24-3. With Jefferson back at quarterback Alabama forced yet another three and out.

Alabama responded with another ball control drive, eight plays, 72 yards, as Brian Robinson Jr. ran it in from a yard out. With 3:43 left in the half Alabama had scored three second quarter touchdowns for a 31-3 lead.

Again the Hogs failed to gain a first down and it was time for yet another punt. Reid Bauer ‘s kick was good for 38 yards to the Alabama 30. The Tide added a fourth second quarter touchdown on a four yard run by by Robinson Jr. to lead 38-3 at the half.

Alabama opened the third quarter with another ball control touchdown drive. Jalen Catalon picked off Alabama quarterback Mac Jones at Arkansas’ goal line and returned it the 43 but the interception was wiped out by a targeting call on Hayden Henry. Robinson scored again from five yards out and the lead zoomed to 45-3.

The second quarter script continued with Arkansas going three and out under Jefferson. Alabama took possession of the ball on the on its 34. This time Nick Saban trotted out back up quarterback Bryce Young and Arkansas got a three and out stop.

The Hogs then recorded a couple of first downs but the drive ended on a Jefferson fumble and the Arkansas redshirt freshman quarterback left the game with a knee injury. Alabama appeared to be on the way to another touchdown when Joe Foucha recovered a Roydell Williams fumble at the Arkansas 11.

A promising 50 yard drive for the home team ended on a Trelon Smith fumble, recovered by Jaylen Moody at the Alabama 39. The Hogs defense forced another stop and Arkansas had the ball back at its 33.

This time the drive ended in the endzone after a trick play bombed. Burks was picked off on a flanker pass. Alabama added insult to injury with freshman running back Chase McClellan racing past Arkansas’ defense on a first down snap for 80 yards and a final score of 52-3.