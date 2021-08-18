Arkansas Switches to Morning Practices For Remainder of Week

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas was working in the Walker Pavilion during the open four periods for the media.

Junior running back Josh Oglesby returned to practice on Wednesday while Trelon Smith was still not present. Redshirt freshman Dominique Johnson spent the entire open portion of practice with the running backs. With true freshman quarterback Landon Rogers moving to tight end that may allow Johnson to spend more time with the running backs.

The tight ends had a large group present today. In addition to Rogers, redshirt senior Blake Kern, redshirt sophomore Hudson Henry, redshirt sophomore Nathan Bax, redshirt senior Koilan Jackson, redshirt freshman Collin Sutherland, redshirt freshman Zach Lee and redshirt freshman Nathan Johnson were all practicing. Bax, Lee and Johnson are walk-on tight ends.

True freshman Lucas Coley took the third-team quarterback snaps during the team portion of the open practice.

On Saturday following the scrimmage, Pittman explained the reasoning for practicing in the mornings this week.

“Well, we’re going to meet with them tomorrow and practice,” Pittman said Saturday. “Monday and Tuesday is going to be in the afternoon, then we’ll come back in spiders on Wednesday and we’re going to start practicing in the morning. Then we’re going to practice Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday in the morning. The reason behind that is because I felt like we had slow starts at 11 (a.m.) last year. The band, the crowd, the things will help us, but starting fast is on you individually. But we also have to teach them how your body feels the next time in the morning. So we’ll take four days next week, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, so we’ll go spiders, full, spiders, then we’ll scrimmage next Saturday about the same time. Then school starts, and the kids are totally off next Sunday.”

Jermial Ashley and a pair of defensive linemen will be available following today’s practice.