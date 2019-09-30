Arkansas’ T.J. Smith Named to SEC, National Team of the Week

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas senior defensive tackle T.J. Smith has been named to Pro Football Focus’ SEC and National Team of the Week.

Smith and the Razorbacks fell to Texas A&M 31-27 on Saturday in AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Smith finished the game with two tackles, one solo, a tackle for loss, one sack and a forced fumble. He was part of a defense that sacked Kellen Mond four times and forced two turnovers including its third scoop and score in five games.

The offensive team didn’t include any Razorbacks.

Arkansas has a bye this week and will return to the field on Saturday, Oct. 12, when they face Kentucky at 6:30 p.m. CT on the SEC Network.

