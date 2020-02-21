Arkansas Takes Game 2 From Gonzaga 9-3

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas didn’t get a hit until the bottom of the fourth inning, but then they got the bats started and defeated Gonzaga 9-3 on Friday in Baum-Walker Stadium before 3,765 fans.

Arkansas took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth when Matt Goodheart, who had reached on a hit by pitch, scored from second when Christian Franklin drove a single into center field for the first score of the game.

After the Zags tied the game at 1 in the top of the fifth, the Hogs broke it open with four in the bottom half of the inning. After Casey Opitz and Cole Austin singled to center field, Robert Moore singled in Opitz. Brayden Webb reached on an error as Mac Lardner couldn’t field a bunt cleanly. Heston Kjerstad then bunted to get another run in. Austin, Moore and Webb scored in addition to Opitz.

Gonzaga got two runs back in the top of the sixth when Gabriel Hughes hit a shot over the left-field fence. Ryan Sullivan was on first and scored on Hughes’ shot.

Opitz led off the bottom of sixth with a triple. Austin followed with a walk. Moore singled to knock in Opitz. Webb hit a sacrifice fly to allow Austin to get across the plate putting the Hogs up 7-3.

In the bottom of the seventh, Opitz hit a two-run blast over the fence in right. Franklin, who had doubled, scored on the home run.

Connor Noland got the win. Arkansas and Gonzaga will play Game 3 of the series on Saturday beginning at 2 p.m.