BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON

After meeting just about every challenge this season, the No. 9 Arkansas volleyball team will now try to take down its biggest one in No. 1 Nebraska.

The Razorbacks (28-5) will face host and Big Ten champion Cornhuskers (31-1) in Arkansas’ first ever NCAA Tournament Elite Eight matchup on Saturday at 5 p.m. CST in Lincoln, Neb.

“There are a lot of firsts for us as a program and me personally,” Arkansas head coach Jason Watson said Friday. “It’s been said perhaps we were taking a chance on these athletes, but I think for me personally it is they took a chance on me when they decided to come to Arkansas.”



Watson took over as head coach at Arkansas in 2016 as the Razorbacks were coming off a 17-12 overall season.

“We weren’t near like this,” Watson said. “It was just a dream and so I feel very fortunate that they believed in me enough to come to a school that doesn’t have a rich history in our sport.

“It is a wonderful thing to see what I hoped would come to fruition (actually) come to fruition with these athletes and it’s been an absolutely incredible ride.”

Arkansas, who finished 15-3 in conference action and tied for second in the SEC this season, advance by downing SEC champ Kentucky 3-2 on Thursday.

It was an obvious big achievement according to the Aussie-born Watson.

It was the first win for Arkansas against Kentucky (21-8) in three tries this season and ended the Wildcats 18-game win streak.

“In a match up like this, it is a pretty big stage for us and, as we shared yesterday, we were able to get our first win over a Kentucky team that in my opinion was the tip of the spear in the SEC,” Watson said.

“They were really good and won a national championship a few years ago and now we will face what I think is the marquee women’s volleyball program in the country in Nebraska.

“We have to go ride some big waves and that is kind of exciting for us.”

The Cornhuskers have won five national championships – four since 2000 – and been to 10 Final Fours.

Nebraska will no doubt have an electric crowd inside its Devaney Center, something Arkansas players are looking forward to experiencing.

The Huskers drew 8,550 fans for their straight set win over Georgia Tech on Thursday.

“I think we are excited,” Razorback star Taylor Head said. “It is going to be a huge crowd and we know that. I think we are going to just be really excited to be in that environment and the opportunity to play our game on that stage.

“I think we are just pumped and excited to play against the number one team. We have had the opportunity to play the No. 1 team at the beginning off the season and we are lucky enough to get a second chance to do and hopefully pull out a win.”

Third-seeded Arkansas is the lone one of eight selected SEC programs left the NCAA Tournament and the highest seed left.

The other Elite Eight match ups have No. 1 seeds hosting No. 2 seeds with Louisville at Pittsburgh, Oregon at Wisconsin and Texas at Stanford.

“It’s real exciting,” Head said. “I think we all believed that we could be in that bracket of teams…I think knowing what we know about us and what we can do.

“I think we all know we deserve to in the bracket of that caliber of teams.”

Arkansas lost a pair of games to visiting and then No. 1 Wisconsin back in August, the only team to beat Nebraska this season.

“I think for me personally, and a lot of guys, just to like say that we are the first Arkansas team to make it, it’s just like a joyful moment to every single one of us to be a part of this moment here today,” Razorback Sania Petties said.

“It’s been an unbelievable season and just week after week we have been pushing through and breaking this firsts for Arkansas volleyball and it has just been amazing to be a part of really.”

Nebraska advanced to the Regional Final for the 12th consecutive season and the 39th time overall in program history with a straight set sweep of fourth-seed Georgia Tech.

The Huskers only loss this season came in straight sets at No 5 Wisconsin on the day after Thanksgiving.

Nebraska responded the next day with a 3-1 win at Minnesota and have eliminated postseason foes LIU, Missouri and Georgia Tech without losing a set.

