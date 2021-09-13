Arkansas, Texas A&M Kickoff, Network Set

Pig Trail Nation

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo Courtesy: University of Arkansas Athletics

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (Pig Trail Nation) — Arkansas and Texas A&M will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. and it will be televised on CBS from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Arkansas currently sits at No. 20 in the AP Poll, while the Aggies are ranked No. 7.

Arkansas is 2-0 on the season having defeated Rice 38-17 and Texas 40-21. Texas A&M has defeated Kent State 41-10 and Colorado 10-7. Arkansas will host Georgia Southern on Saturday while the Aggies are at home against New Mexico.

The Razorbacks lead the all-time series 41-33-3, but Texas A&M has won nine straight games. The last Arkansas win in the series came in 2011 under Bobby Petrino.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pig Trail Video

 

 

Latest Video

Countdown to Walmart NWA Championship
September 20 2021 05:00 am

HOG🐗SCOREBOARD

HOG🐗SCHEDULE

HOG🐗FOOTBALL STATS

SEC🏈STANDINGS

Follow @PigTrailNation on Twitter

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers