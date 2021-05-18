Arkansas, Texas Set for Big Stage on ESPN Saturday, Sept. 11

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas and Texas will battle at Reynolds Razorback Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 11, at 6 p.m. on ESPN.

The announcement was made Tuesday.

The two former Southwest Conference rivals will meet for the first time since the 2014 Texas Bowl, a game the Hogs won 31-7. The Longhorns last played in Fayetteville during the 2004 season. Arkansas and Texas last met during the regular season in 2008.

Arkansas opens the 2021 season on Sept. 4 against Rice, another former Southwest Conference foe. Despite this being Sam Pittman’s second year at Arkansas it will mark the first non-conference game for him and his staff. Due to COVID, the Hogs played a complete SEC schedule in 2020.

The Razorbacks will use the Texas game as a big recruiting weekend as well. It’s expected the Hogs will have most of their commitments on the campus that weekend for official visits. Among the known visitors at this time are Maumelle defensive lineman Nico Davillier, Clarendon tight end Dax Courtney, Greenland defensive end JJ Hollingsworth and Duncan (S.C.) Byrnes offensive lineman Eli Henderson.

