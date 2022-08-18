• Arkansas’ 12th of 25 scheduled practices happened on Thursday morning with the media allowed to watch the first six periods.

• One of the more interesting things of this morning’s practice was all the defensive backs sporting boxing gloves in drill work against the wide receivers. Obviously used to get the DBs to not hold and use their hands so much when defending.

That did lead to the WRs putting on a show. While the DBs hands were tied up per se, the WRs flourished with theirs.

Among those who had great catches were Harper Cole, Ketron Jackson, Bryce Stephens, Warren Thompson, Matt Landers, Jadon Haselwood, Isaiah Sategna, Quincy McAdoo and Landon Rogers.

I did not see wideout Jadon Wilson during the early part of practice.

Jalen Catalon, Hudson Clark, Simeon Blair were among the DBs whose defense shined during the drills.

• True freshman running back Rashod Dubinion continues to get sone first- and second-team reps to go along with work with the 3s. The coaches are very high on the youngster from Georgia.

• Arkansas left tackle Luke Jones was banged up a little during the practice and went off with the trainer. Appeared to be his right elbow, but he got taped up and got back to work.

• The only person wearing a green non-contact jersey on Thursday morning was offensive lineman Marcus Henderson, who continues to rehab a pectoral injury.

Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom sad he is not ready to name his starting CBs just yet. He notes that Saturday’s scrimmage will be a good evaluation point in firming things up.

He expects nickel back Myles Slusher, who was limited in practice on Thursday with a hip injury, back full go on on Friday.

Odom notes that with Slusher limited with some hip soreness in Thursday morning practice, but that allowed Trent Gordon and safety Jaydon Johnson some extra reps at the spot.

Photo by John D. James