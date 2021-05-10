Arkansas Tied For Eighth After Round One

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – No. 17 Arkansas Women’s Golf is tied for eighth place following round one at the NCAA Louisville Regional, as the squad fired a 299 (+11) over the first 18 holes. The Hogs are tied with UCF and Tennessee, and trail Texas and Auburn for the coveted sixth spot, which would put them through to the NCAA Championship. Florida State currently leads the event at two-under, and is the only team under par. Seminole Amelia Williamson and UCLA’s Emilie Paltrinieri are co-leaders at four-under.

“Obviously, we got off to a slow start today,” Head Coach Shauna Taylor said. “I saw great fight after we made the turn, though, and that has me excited for the next two days. Cory was clutch for us today and played some great golf. This thing is a marathon until Wednesday, and I wouldn’t want to do it with any other group of young women. They are poised and ready for the climb up the leaderboard.”

The aforementioned Lopez kept the Hogs in it during the first day of play in Louisville, carding a one-under 71 in what was her first-ever NCAA Regional round. The Monterrey, Mexico native appears to be surging at the right time, as she was also great at the SEC Women’s Golf Championship, as she finished that event at three-under, playing all three of her rounds at or below par (71-70-72—213). Lopez is just three strokes back of Williamson and Paltrinieri on the individual leaderboard.

Sophomore Ela Anacona joins Lopez in the top-25 on the individual leaderboard, as she fired a first round 74 (+2). Anacona matched Lopez’s team-leading birdie total, as she fired three of them, including two over her final nine holes. Anacona was one-under after the turn, just one off of Lopez’s pace on the second nine.

Redshirt junior Brooke Matthews and sophomore Kajal Mistry each claimed a share of 54th place after 18 holes of play, as both are five-over following round one. Matthews, like Anacona and Lopez, was better following the turn, shooting a 37, including her lone birdie of the day on hole three. Mistry, meanwhile, was two-over following the turn, carding her only birdie of the day on hole four.

Rounding out the Hog lineup was Julia Gregg, who fired an eight-over 80 in round one. She is currently tied for 87th place.