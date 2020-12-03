Arkansas Tip Time At Tulsa On Tuesday Is Announced

Photo Courtesy: University of Arkansas Athletics

FAYETTEVILLE – The start time for the lone non-conference road game for Arkansas men’s basketball has been set. The Razorbacks travel to Tulsa next Tuesday (Dec. 8) and tip-off has been set for 6:00 pm at Tulsa’s Donald W. Reynolds Center.

No fans will be allowed to attend the game.

The game will be video streamed on ESPN+ and broadcast on the Learfield/IMG Razorback Radio Network.

Arkansas owns a 37-24 advantage in the series versus Tulsa, but the Golden Hurricane lead 15-9 in games played in Tulsa. Arkansas has won three straight in the series, including a 98-79 victory last season, and 13 of the last 15 in the series dating back to 1976.

