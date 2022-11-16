FAYETTEVILLE — You don’t have to run through South Dakota to get to Hawaii, but the 9th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks did so any way, blasting past the Jackrabbits of South Dakota State, 71-56, on Wednesday to cap a three-game homestand at Bud Walton Arena to open the season before traveling outside the continental United States this weekend for the Maui Invitational tournament.

The Razorbacks used a combined 21-3 end-of-first-half/start-of-second-half run to to blow the game open, they led by as many as 27 points, and they dominated the glass (42-32) and points-off-turnovers (23-11).

Playing for a third consecutive game to open the season without star freshman guard Nick Smith, Jr. (right knee management, precautionary measure) who led the team in preseason scoring, the Hoop Hogs once again got massive production from junior wing and leading scorer Ricky Council IV (19 points); sophomore forward Trevon Brazile (13 points and 10 rebounds, his second double-double of the season); junior guard Devo Davis (13 points and 3 assists); freshman combo forward Jordan Walsh (10 points and 3 steals); and freshman guard Anthony Black (5 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, and 4 steals).

The Razorbacks (3-0) have won going away in each of their games with a combined winning margin of 59 points. The win over SDSU marked the 500th game played all-time at BWA.

Arkansas shot 28-of-61 from the field (45.9%), including 7-of-22 from 3 (31.8%), and 8-of-15 free throws (53.3%).

Next up for Arkansas (3-0) is a neutral-site game against Louisville on Monday, Nov. 21, in the first round of the Maui Invitational in Hawaii (4 p.m. CT, ESPNU). It will mark the Razorbacks’ first game played away from home during the 2022-23 season.

The Hoop Hogs are now 1-0 all-time against SDSU. The Jackrabbits — a 30-win team (including 18-0 to win the Summit League) in qualifying for the NCAA Tournament last season — dropped to 2-2, which includes a 66-62 win just 24 hours ago against St. Bonaventure.

It was the 40th non-conference win at Arkansas for Head Hog Eric Musselman, who improved to 18-0 in November games coaching the Razorbacks.

Musselman is now 76-28 overall leading the program, which includes a 40-6 record against non-conference opponents. He has a 36-22 record against SEC teams, and a 6-2 mark spanning two NCAA Tournaments that culminated in back-to-back Elite Eight runs and back-to-back final national Top 10 rankings.

With Smith out, Musselman started Black, Council, Davis, Walsh, and Mitchell on Wednesday against SDSU, which was the same starting five than he employed in Arkansas’ previous wins over North Dakota State and Fordham, both home games played at BWA.

Trailing 5-4, the Hogs strung together a 12-4 spurt for a 16-9 lead on the strength of Brazile, Council, and Davis each registering multiple baskets.

Davis’ steal at one end and triple at the other extended Arkansas to a 31-21 lead, but the Hogs were slow getting back on defense as SDSU scored in transition to ignite a 6-0 mini spurt with 2:28 left in the first half.

But Musselman called a timeout, made some substitutions, and the Hogs responded by rattling off a 10-0 run for their biggest lead of the first 20 minutes, 41-27. SDSU scored the final first-half bucket to pull within 41-29 at the break.

Council (11 points), Brazile (9 points and 5 rebounds), and Davis (7 points) were the opening-half production leaders for the Razorbacks.

Arkansas shot 18-of-33 from the field (54.5%), including 4-of-10 from 3 (40%), but the Hogs were only 1-of-5 at the foul line (20%).

SDSU made 11-of-28 first-half field goals (39.3%), including 2-of-7 from 3 (28.6%), while hitting 5-of-6 from the free throw line (83.3%).

Arkansas was plus-3 rebounding (19-16), plus-2 in turnovers (11-9), and plus-12 in points-off-turnovers (17-5) in the first 20 minutes.