Arkansas’ Two Injured Offensive Linemen Set to Start Against Texas A&M

ARLINGTON — Junior center Ricky Stromberg and senior right tackle Dalton Wagner are slated to start and play against Texas A&M today according to various sources.

Both were injured in the 45-10 win over Georgia Southern last Saturday in Fayetteville. Stromberg earned Co-SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week honors despite not playing much of the fourth quarter.

Both the No. 16 Razorbacks and No.7 Aggies come into today’s game with 3-0 records. Arkansas has beaten Rice 38-17, Texas 40-21 and then Georgia Southern. Texas A&M opened the season with a 41-10 victory over Kent State, beat Colorado 10-7 and then blasted New Mexico 34-0 last week.

The Aggies have won the past nine games in this series, but the Razorbacks hold the all-time advantage 41-33-3. The two were members of the Southwest Conference before leaving for the SEC.