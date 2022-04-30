FAYETTEVILLE — Now that the 2022 NFL Draft is completed the Hogs who sign undrafted free agent contracts will be listed here and updated.

Grant Morgan, Linebacker: Morgan has signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars according to AaronWilson_NFL. In 2021, Morgan finished with 101 tackles, 41 solo, seven for loss, 0.5 sack, one interception, three pass breakups and six quarterback hurries.

Ty Clary, Offensive Line: Clary has signed with the Miami Dolphins according to Brett Tesler. Clary has signed as a guard and center.