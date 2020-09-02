Arkansas unveils white road uniforms on Twitter.

Wednesday, the Arkansas football team unveiled the look they plan to take on the road with them in 2020.

Here is running back Rakeem Boyd’s tweet from earlier Wednesday.

Arkansas also posted these photos of Boyd in the white uniforms. Reports say they will wear these white uniforms as well as the identical red ones exclusively this upcoming season.

The red uniforms were unveiled last season under Chad Morris, who wanted a more traditional look. Arkansas wore these uniforms during the “Darren McFadden Era” when Adidas was their uniform provider. Nike now does all of Arkansas’ equipment/uniform needs.

