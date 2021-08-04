Arkansas volunteer assistant Ryan Crouser wins Gold!

Posted: / Updated:

Ryan Crouser, of the United States, competes in qualifications for the men’s shot put at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

September 20 2021 05:00 am

Ryan Crouser, an Arkansas volunteer assistant for the track team, dominated during the shot put finals at the Tokyo Olympic games.

The finals were his to lose.

On his first throw of the finals, Crouser threw 75-2.75 (22.93) for another Olympic record. After three rounds, Crouser had produced the top three marks in Olympic history.

Crouser secured the gold medal with the final throw of 76-5.5 (23.30). That marks the second best throw in history behind his own World record of 76-8.25 (23.37) set at the U.S. Olympic Trials

