Arkansas vs. Ole Miss Women’s Game Postponed

Pig Trail Nation

by: ArkansasRazorbacks.com

Posted: / Updated:

Photo Courtesy: University of Arkansas Athletics

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Southeastern Conference has announced the postponement of the Ole Miss and Arkansas game on Thursday due to the icy weather that is moving throughout the region this week.  Three other games have been postponed, as well. Make-up dates for these games have not been determined at this time.

SEC Women’s Basketball Postponements, Thursday, February 18

Ole Miss at Arkansas

Auburn at Mississippi State

LSU at Kentucky

Missouri at Texas A&M

