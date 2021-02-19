Arkansas vs Texas A&M Basketball Game Postponed

IRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Arkansas at Texas A&M men’s basketball game of February 20 has been postponed due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Texas A&M basketball program, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements. A make-up date has not been determined at this time.

The SEC’s COVID-19 management requirements, as developed by the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force, are available on SECsports.com. (full report).

ERIC MUSSELMAN

Arkansas Head Men’s Basketball Coach

“We found out while boarding the bus to travel to College Station today that our game tomorrow was canceled. Our players are devastated that they do not get to compete. We are working with the league to see if we can add a non-conference game.”