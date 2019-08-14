Arkansas’ Wednesday Practice Underway

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas got a few players back to practice without the protective jerseys on Wednesday.

True freshman tight end Hudson Henry, redshirt freshman defensive tackle Nick Fulwider and junior safety Kamren Curl practiced without the green protective jerseys they had on Tuesday.

Freshman running back A’Montae Spivey was a new addition to wearing green. He was walking off the field and appeared to be favoring his right hip or leg. He had suffered some asthma conditions on Saturday according to Chad Morris.

Freshman nickel back Greg Brooks Jr. was practicing with a green jersey on as was sophomore cornerback Jarques McClellion. Freshman walk-on linebacker Asa Shearin was practicing in a green jersey.

One of the new additions to the roster earlier this week with injuries to wide receiver Daulton Hyatt and defensive end Eric Gregory is freshman running back Reid Turner from Farmington High School. He and freshman wide receiver Brett Nabors, the other player added, are both walk-on athletes who are still in shorts since they can’t be in full pads until the fifth practice.

More will be known about senior tight end Cheyenne O’Grady’s injury when Morris talks to the media following today’s practice. He is expected to miss some time, but Morris will clarify more today.

Two seniors on the left side of the offensive line, tackle Colton Jackson and guard Austin Capps, were missing from Wednesday morning’s practice. This is practice No. 11 for the Hogs as they prepare for the season opener coming up in just over two weeks.

Arkansas will hold a big scrimmage on Saturday that will help set the depth chart. They had the first one this previous Saturday. They will practice again on Thursday morning at 10:05 a.m.

The Razorbacks open the season on Saturday, Aug. 31, when they take on Portland State at 3 p.m. in Reynolds Razorback Stadium. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.