The Arkansas/West Virginia gymnastics meet scheduled for Feb. 4, 2022 has been cancelled due to inclement weather. The Gymbacks will now welcome SEMO to Fayetteville for a meet on Sunday, Feb. 6 at 1:45 p.m. at Barnhill Arena.

The team will also go forward as scheduled with Equality Night on Sunday.

All tickets for the West Virginia meet will now be valid for Sunday’s meet. For questions or additional information please contact the Razorback Ticket Center at 479-575-5151 or raztk@uark.edu.

