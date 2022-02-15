FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Due to inclement weather conditions in the forecast, No. 10 Arkansas’ Feb. 17 home opener against Wichita State has been postponed and will be rescheduled for a later date.



The Razorbacks will now open the season at Bogle Park on Friday, Feb. 18, at 2:30 p.m. when they take on Western Illinois as part of the Razorback Invitational. Arkansas will close Friday with a 4:45 game against Illinois.

