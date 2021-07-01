Arkansas Wide Receiver Trey Knox Signs Deal with Petsmart

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (July 1, 2021) – PetSmart announced today its first-ever college athlete partnership deal in the new era of collegiate partnerships with Arkansas wide receiver, Trey Knox.

The social-focused partnership with Knox pairs PetSmart with the football star and his Husky, Blue, highlighting Knox’s love for Blue and the lengths PetSmart will go to support pets and pet parents.

“I have always been proud to be a student-athlete and an Arkansas football player, but I am just as proud to be a dog dad to Blue,“ Knox said. “It was a clear fit to work alongside PetSmart in this game-changing opportunity showcasing my love of Blue and how PetSmart fills all her needs.”

“We’re excited for collegiate student-athletes to utilize themselves, and their pets, name, image and likeness in strategic content partnerships,” said Will Smith, senior vice president and chief marketing officer at PetSmart. “We want to celebrate Trey not only for his success in the classroom and on the field, but also his devotion to providing the best care for his dog, Blue, and that PetSmart is the go-to destination for all the products and services Blue needs.”

PetSmart will lead the content development in the partnership, including social posts and behind-the-scenes videos. The milestone deal was developed and administered by Playfly Sports and NOCAP Sports, who will serve as the distribution and partnership platform between PetSmart and Knox.

Razorback fans can follow Knox on Twitter @Fbu1Tk and on Instagram @handsfordays.