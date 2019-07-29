Arkansas’ Wide Receivers Look to be Improved Unit

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas’ Justin Stepp coaches the wide receivers and he went out in the Class of 2019 and added some talent to his room.

Stepp and the Razorbacks will hit the practice field on Friday for the first time this preseason. In 2018, Arkansas’ wide receivers caught 104 passes. Of those Deon Stewart had the most receptions of any returnee catching 22 passes. Mike Woods had 18 and Jordan Jones 17 as they also return. LaMichael Pettway caught 30 passes, but transferred to Iowa State following the season.

On Monday, Stepp talked about where he’s at right now with the receivers heading into preseason work.

“We didn’t have that guy last year like we had at SMU with Courtland (Sutton) and Trey (Quinn), but we’ve got a good mix of guys this year,” Stepp said. “It will be really interesting to see.

“We’ve got a pretty good idea as a coaching staff who we can count on to make plays. But it will be interesting. There will be some guys every year in fall camp that just show out and show consistency each day. That’s what I’m excited about. It might be a young guy or it could be an older guy.”

One of the younger guys who could be a star in the SEC early in his career is Trey Knox. He enrolled at Arkansas at midterm from Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Blackman High School and looked like a veteran in spring drills. While Stepp knew he had a blue chip prospect in Knox, was he a little surprised how quickly Knox adjusted to the college game in the spring?

“He’s an extremely smart kid,” Stepp said. “He came in with so many college credits. He was talking college classes the whole fall of his senior year so we knew he was smart. Sometimes book smart doesn’t translate into football smart.

“That guy picked it up so quick. It was incredible to watch. Really the thing about him is his leadership. If you are around that group for more than a day you can tell that guy is different and brings a leadership to our team. It would be hard to tell that he’s a true freshman.”

This will be Stepp’s second year with the wide receivers and Chad Morris. Arkansas’ entire offensive staff from last year returned.

“I think we’ve got a lot of guys that have worked extremely hard this year and put themselves in position to make plays,” Stepp said.

Stepp talked about the athleticism this year and the work compared to last year at this time.

“That’s the thing, we talk about it all the time,” Stepp said. “When it turns into a player-led team instead of a coach-led team that’s when you’ve got a chance to be special. We have guys you can see them after workouts out there getting extra work in.

“It’s a testament to the older guys, but I think a lot of these older guys see these younger guys out there working and realize they better turn it on too. When you have competition it makes me a better coach and makes our players better. You’ve got to bring that consistency each and every day. That’s one thing these young guys have brought. There’s some speed out there for sure. I think that’s one thing they brought to the table.”

Former Warren standout Treylon Burks is coming off an injury that cut his senior season short, but Stepp likes where the speedster is at right now.

“I think there’s times where he doesn’t trust it,” Stepp said of Burks’ knee. “You can see that. But I think once he gets out there and once he gets more comfortable in the offense and more comfortable in the practice I think he will be fine. He’s such a tough kid. He’s not worried about anything but playing ball and fishing. We feel good about him and excited about what he brings to our room.”

Arkansas’ Wide Receivers

De’Vion Warren, 5-10, 188, Junior

Koilan Jackson, 6-2, 211, Sophomore

Shamar Nash, 6-3, 195, Freshman

Kendall Catalon, 5-9, 184, Junior

Trey Knox, 6-5, 205, Freshman

Mike Woods, 6-1, 203, Sophomore

Jordan Jones, 6-1, 185, Junior

Daulton Hyatt, 6-4, 197, Sophomore

Deon Stewart, 5-11, 161, Senior

T.Q. Jackson, 6-4, 197, Freshman

Treylon Burks, 6-3, 223, Freshman

Tyson Morris, 6-1, 200, Sophomore

Brett Nabors, 6-3, 182, Freshman

Jackson Salley, 6-0, 183, Freshman

Jimmie Stoudemire, 6-2, 204, Senior

Peyton Ausley, 6-2, 185, Redshirt Freshman

John David White, 5-11, 171, Freshman