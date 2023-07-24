BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON

With Tuesday’s signing Major League Baseball Draft college eligibility deadline looming, it appears that only one current Arkansas baseball or signee expected to ink a contract has not done so.

That would be Razorback pitcher Jaxon Wiggins (6-6, 225), the Chicago Cubs’ second round pick and the 68th overall selection.

The slot value for Wiggins, whose UCL injury kept him from pitching for Arkansas this past season, is $1.1 million.

Wiggins is one of only seven players that were taken in the first five rounds of MLB draft that have not signed yet according to MLB.com writer Jim Callis.

Tho other six are Minnesota first-round pick Walker Jenkins, Baltimore second-round choice Jackson Baumeister and a quarter of fourth rounders in Roc Raggio (New York Yankees), Mahi Ahuna (San Francisco), Justin Reimer (Boston), Boston and Dylan Campbell (Los Angeles Dodgers).

The Cubs drafted Maryland infielder Matt Shaw with the 13th pick of the draft and signed him for his exact slot value of $4,848,500 million.

The Cubs have signed 19 of their 20 selections with only Wiggins left after 13th-round pick and Old Dominion pitcher Sam Amstrong came to terms on Sunday.

Arkansas pitching signee Gabe Gaeckle was taken in the 20th round by Cincinnati, but is already in Fayetteville and confirmed his intent to be a Razorback next season.

Gaeckle went 13-0 with a 0.73 ERA in his three years career for Aptos, Calif.

He pitched a total of 106 innings and gave up just 54 hits and 11 earned runs. He struck out 217 batters and walked 33.

Teams have until Tuesday, July 25th at 4 p.m. to sign players with college eligibility left.

Draft-and-follow picks — high school and junior college players selected after the 10th round who attend a two-year college after the Draft — can sign with their selecting teams for up to $250,000 up until a week prior to the 2024 MLB Draft.

Chicago had the compensatory pick available to take Wiggins because former Cubs catcher Willson Contreras signed a free agent contract with St. Louis.

Wiggins went 6-3 with a 6.55 ERA, 82 strikeouts, and 43 walks in 66 innings in 2022 as a sophomore.

As a freshman, Wiggins was 3-1 with four saves, a 5.09 ERA, 28 strikeouts, and 14 walks while starting four games and coming out of the bullpen 13 times.

Arkansas players who have signed:

• Hunter Hollan, LHP, Cincinnati, 3rd round, 74th overall – signed for $597,500 (slot value $975,100)

• Tavian Josenberger, OF, Baltimore, 3rd round, 100th overall – signed for $630,000 (slot value $671,800)

• Jace Bohrofen, OF, Toronto, 6th round, 184th overall – signed for $302,000 (slot value $304,700)

• Jared Wegner, OF, New York Yankees, 9th round, 282nd overall – signed for $72,000 (slot value $173,100)

• Cody Adcock, P, Cincinnati, 13th round, 378th overall – signed for $150,000 (no slot value)

• Caleb Cali, 3B, 16th round, 487th overall (signed, terms not announced)

Razorback signees or transfer draftees:

• Aidan Miller, 3B, Philadelphia, 1st round, 27th overall – signed for $3.1 million (slot value $2.97 million)

• Kendall George, OF, Los Angeles Dodgers, 1st round, 36th overall – signed for $1.85 million (slot value $2.36 million)

• Nazzan Zanetello, SS, Boston, 2nd round, 50th overall – signed for $3 million (slot value 1.7 million)

• Walker Martin, SS, San Francisco, 2nd round, 52nd overall (slot value 1.62 million)

• Dylan Questad, RHP, Minnesota, 5th round, 150th overall pick (signed for $500,000 (slot value $412,600)

• Barrett Kent, RHP, Los Angeles Angels, 8th round, 234th overall (signed for $1 million (slot value $206,500)

• Craig Yoho, RHP P, Milwaukee, 8th round, 242n overall pick – signed for an undisclosed amount (slot value $196,700)

• Gabe Gaeckle, RHP, Cincinnati, 20th round, 588th overall – has not signed (no slot value)

Photo by John D. James