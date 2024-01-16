BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON

Arkansas will begin its 2024 baseball season in exactly one month as one of the nation’s top 3 rated teams according to a pair of preseason college polls.

Perfect Game announced last week it has the Razorbacks No. 2 behind Wake Forest while D-1 Baseball tabbed Arkansas No. 3 in its poll released on Tuesday.

Arkansas will open it season on Friday, Feb. 16 at 3 p.m. with the first of a four-game series against James Madison before playing Oregon State, Oklahoma State and Michigan the following weekend in Arlington, Texas.

D-1 Baseball, who like Perfect Game dubbed the Razorbacks’ freshman class as No. 1 in the country, lauded the program’s pitching staff.

“From top to bottom, Arkansas might have the best pitching staff in college baseball,” D-1 Baseball said. “On paper, only Wake Forest can rival the Hogs in the weekend rotation — and Arkansas has more depth in the bullpen, with power arms galore and a variety of different looks from both sides. But starting pitching will be Arkansas’ greatest strength, and the biggest reason the Razorbacks look like a strong national title favorite.

“The offense has plenty of new faces but should remain a strength as well — particularly the power potential of this unit.”

D-1’s staff of Kendall Rogers, Aaron Fitt, Mike Rooney, and Joe Healy think the Arkansas program just might grab its first national title.

“Arkansas enters just about every season as a strong contender to go to the College World Series, and this year is no different. An elite pitching staff and a powerful lineup give the Hogs a real chance to finally capture their first national title in 2024.”

The SEC has eight teams in the D-1 Top 25, while the ACC is next with six teams, the Big 12 four, the Pac-12 two, and American, Big Ten, Big West, CAA and Sun Belt all have one each

Perfect Game praised Arkansas’ offense.

“The No. 2 Arkansas Razorbacks won’t sneak up on anyone with a fresh stock of contributing portal arrivals and stud junior bats Kendall Diggs and Peyton Stovall returning and ace LHP Hagen Smith anchoring the rotation.”

• • •

Perfect Game preseason poll:

1. Wake Forest

2. Arkansas

3. LSU

4. Florida

5. TCU

6. Vanderbilt

7. Texas A&M

8. Texas

9. Oregon State

10. Virginia

11. Tennessee

12. Stanford

13. South Carolina

14. North Carolina

15. Auburn

16. Iowa

17. East Carolina

18. UCLA

19. North Carolina State

20. Kansas State

21. Clemson

22. Oklahoma State

23. Duke

24. UC Santa Barbara

25. Coastal Carolina

• • •

D-1 Preseason Baseball Poll

1. Wake Forest

2. Florida

3. Arkansas

4. LSU

5. TCU

6. Vanderbilt

7. Oregon State

8. Texas A&M

9. Tennessee

10. Clemson

11. East Carolina

12. Duke

13. North Carolina State

14. Virginia

15. North Carolina

16. Texas

17. UC Santa Barbara

18. Coastal Carolina

19. Alabama

20. Iowa

21. Texas Tech

22. UCLA

23. Northeastern

24. Kansas State

25. South Carolina

• • •

D-1 Baseball Top 25 freshman classes

1. Arkansas

2. UCLA

3 North Carolina

4. Texas A&M

5. North Carolina State

6. Vanderbilt

7. LSU

8. Oregon State

9. Mississippi State

10. Florida

11. Tennessee

12. Stanford

13. Alabama

14. Duke

15. Ole Miss

16. Wake Forest

17. Oklahoma

18. Louisville

19. Georgia Tech

20. Indiana

21. Texas

22. Clemson

23. Arizona State

24. Texas

25. Virginia

Photo by John D. James