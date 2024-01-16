BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON
Arkansas will begin its 2024 baseball season in exactly one month as one of the nation’s top 3 rated teams according to a pair of preseason college polls.
Perfect Game announced last week it has the Razorbacks No. 2 behind Wake Forest while D-1 Baseball tabbed Arkansas No. 3 in its poll released on Tuesday.
Arkansas will open it season on Friday, Feb. 16 at 3 p.m. with the first of a four-game series against James Madison before playing Oregon State, Oklahoma State and Michigan the following weekend in Arlington, Texas.
D-1 Baseball, who like Perfect Game dubbed the Razorbacks’ freshman class as No. 1 in the country, lauded the program’s pitching staff.
“From top to bottom, Arkansas might have the best pitching staff in college baseball,” D-1 Baseball said. “On paper, only Wake Forest can rival the Hogs in the weekend rotation — and Arkansas has more depth in the bullpen, with power arms galore and a variety of different looks from both sides. But starting pitching will be Arkansas’ greatest strength, and the biggest reason the Razorbacks look like a strong national title favorite.
“The offense has plenty of new faces but should remain a strength as well — particularly the power potential of this unit.”
D-1’s staff of Kendall Rogers, Aaron Fitt, Mike Rooney, and Joe Healy think the Arkansas program just might grab its first national title.
“Arkansas enters just about every season as a strong contender to go to the College World Series, and this year is no different. An elite pitching staff and a powerful lineup give the Hogs a real chance to finally capture their first national title in 2024.”
The SEC has eight teams in the D-1 Top 25, while the ACC is next with six teams, the Big 12 four, the Pac-12 two, and American, Big Ten, Big West, CAA and Sun Belt all have one each
Perfect Game praised Arkansas’ offense.
“The No. 2 Arkansas Razorbacks won’t sneak up on anyone with a fresh stock of contributing portal arrivals and stud junior bats Kendall Diggs and Peyton Stovall returning and ace LHP Hagen Smith anchoring the rotation.”
• • •
Perfect Game preseason poll:
1. Wake Forest
2. Arkansas
3. LSU
4. Florida
5. TCU
6. Vanderbilt
7. Texas A&M
8. Texas
9. Oregon State
10. Virginia
11. Tennessee
12. Stanford
13. South Carolina
14. North Carolina
15. Auburn
16. Iowa
17. East Carolina
18. UCLA
19. North Carolina State
20. Kansas State
21. Clemson
22. Oklahoma State
23. Duke
24. UC Santa Barbara
25. Coastal Carolina
• • •
D-1 Preseason Baseball Poll
1. Wake Forest
2. Florida
3. Arkansas
4. LSU
5. TCU
6. Vanderbilt
7. Oregon State
8. Texas A&M
9. Tennessee
10. Clemson
11. East Carolina
12. Duke
13. North Carolina State
14. Virginia
15. North Carolina
16. Texas
17. UC Santa Barbara
18. Coastal Carolina
19. Alabama
20. Iowa
21. Texas Tech
22. UCLA
23. Northeastern
24. Kansas State
25. South Carolina
• • •
D-1 Baseball Top 25 freshman classes
1. Arkansas
2. UCLA
3 North Carolina
4. Texas A&M
5. North Carolina State
6. Vanderbilt
7. LSU
8. Oregon State
9. Mississippi State
10. Florida
11. Tennessee
12. Stanford
13. Alabama
14. Duke
15. Ole Miss
16. Wake Forest
17. Oklahoma
18. Louisville
19. Georgia Tech
20. Indiana
21. Texas
22. Clemson
23. Arizona State
24. Texas
25. Virginia
Photo by John D. James