Arkansas Will Face a Quality Opponent in the Bowl Game, Here’s Some Possibilities

FAYETTEVILLE — Whether No. 22 Arkansas goes the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl or the Vrbo Citrus Bowl they are going to face a quality opponent.

The TaxSlayer Gator Bowl will pit a team from the ACC against an SEC squad which appears to be Arkansas or Texas A&M. The most likely opponent will be No. 20 Clemson (9-3) or possibly No. 16 Wake Forest (10-2). No. 22 Arkansas and No. 25 Texas A&M are both 8-4 on the season.

It seems Clemson is probably the more likely opponent since the Peach Bowl might take Wake Forest though Pittsburgh may be the pick from the ACC. But if No. 8 Ole Miss (10-2) falls from Sugar Bowl to Peach Bowl then No. 11 Michigan State (10-2) or No. 15 Pittsburgh (10-2) could push Wake Forest to the Gator Bowl. It seems Ole Miss is a lock for the Sugar Bowl if No. 3 Alabama (11-1) qualifies for the playoffs. If not the Tide will drop to the Sugar and Ole Miss to Peach.

Alabama plays No. 1 Georgia (12-0) on Saturday in the SEC Championship Game while Pittsburgh faces Wake Forest in the ACC title game Saturday as well.

In the Vrbo Citrus Bowl it appears No. 13 Iowa (10-2) is the likely opponent. Iowa takes on No. 2 Michigan (11-1) in the Big Ten title game Saturday night. If Michigan wins that game they are headed to the playoffs.

If not Iowa in the Citrus Bowl then look for it to be Minnesota or Wisconsin, both 8-4 on the season. Ohio State is likely headed for the Rose Bowl.