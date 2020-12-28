Arkansas Will Have Additional Wide Receiver For Mercari Texas Bowl With Jaquayln Crawford Now Eligible

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will have an additional weapon at wide receiver against TCU in the Mercari Texas Bowl with the addition of sophomore Jaquayln Crawford.

Crawford transferred to Arkansas from Oklahoma prior to the beginning of the 2020 season. The NCAA has since ruled the transfers who came in this year are immediately eligible. Sam Pittman sai the Hogs will use Crawford against the Horned Frogs.

“Yeah, he’s going to play,” Pittman said. “We got that exciting news last weekend or this past weekend. I think maybe on Friday or something. He’ll be able to play and we’re going to use him. He’s a talent. He’s had a really good – when he’s been down on the scout team — a really good attitude. He’s in shape and he’s available and we’re going to use him.”

Senior left tackle Myron Cunningham feels that Crawford will help the Hogs.

“I’ve seen him a little bit here and there at practice,” Cunningham said. “He’s just like De’Vion (Warren) kinda in his own way. He’s very quick. He has got a lot of speed to him. He’s like one of those smaller receivers that just has that quickness to him.”

Can he be a nice boost for the bowl game?

“For sure, for sure,” Cunningham said. “Especially at the receiver spot. He’ll definitely open up some lanes for us and he’ll definitely get open for a ball.”

A former four-star recruit out of Rockdale (Texas) High School, Crawford redshirted in 2018 only playing against Kansas. In 2019 with the Sooners, Crawford played in one game facing South Dakota, but didn’t compile any stats.

He had an outstanding career at Rockdale drawing offers from all across the nation. He caught 150 passes for 2,500 yards and 33 touchdowns while also rushing for 1,200 yards and 18 touchdowns. He had another 500 yards in return yardage.

Crawford, 5-10, 172, has practiced all season with the Hogs.