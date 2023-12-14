BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON

Arkansas women’s head basketball coach Mike Neighbors and his staff didn’t use the transfer portal for its last recruiting class, but it is likely to do so in finishing out the 2024 one.

The Razorbacks (8-3), who host Samford (7-3) at North Little Rock’s Simmons Bank Arena on Saturday at 12:30 p.m., signed a pair of recruits in the November early signing.

They were Powder Springs (GA) McEachern 6-foot-3 guard Jada Bates and 5-9 guard Phoenix Stotijn of Haarlem, Netherlands.

Bates averaged 16 points and 6 rebounds last season while leading her team to the semifinals and is averaging 9.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game in seven contests so far this season.

That includes 17 points and a trio of 3-pointers in her team’s 63-27 win over Marietta on Dec. 8.

“We got Jada Bates really late,” Neighbors said. “She signed her paper on the day (Nov. 8) it was due, but her ceremony, we held it (until Nov. 21).

“…This was a kid that wasn’t your traditional recruiting where I got watch her play a whole bunch. We wrote a bunch of letters and we texted every day. I saw her play against an opponent, another kid, and this kid (Bates) was kicking that other team’s butt. I was like ‘we need to recruit her, too.’

“We tried. We sent her a letter, we sent her all of our Sept. 1 packets, made all our calls that first months, month and a half just trying to see if there was any reciprocation and there was zero. None.

“Which I have learned over the years sometimes can mean they don’t want to come your school or they are not ready to make that decision. You don’t ever know.

“So we kind of kept sending stuff, but I didn’t take one trip to see her, we didn’t spend one recruiting day, we didn’t go above and beyond that a bunch of kids get.”

But Neighbors still had Bates on his mind.

“We go all the way through the process and we are kind of sitting around as people start releasing their lists go of visits. That’s usually when you can tell where the kid is interested in and I just never saw her name pop up.

“So I asked (assistant coach) Lacey Goldwire, ‘what is going on with Jada Bates?’ Lacey made a few calls, (assistant coach) Pauline (Love) made a few calls and next thing you know, they are ‘hey, coach, we love you, we have been watching y’all and following you and taking it slow, just like that letter you wrote her on day one. You said you weren’t going to bother her, you haven’t.’

“…It’s not traditional, but they said ‘we would really like to come for a visit’ and I was like ‘okay.’”

Bates had plenty of schools looking to add her to their program including LSU, Auburn, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Memphis, Miami, Clemson, St. John’s, Georgia Tech, UAB and others.

“You look at her list offers, go through her Facebook and it’s the Who’s Who,” Neighbors said. “I think there were 18 Top 25 offers on there.

“So when she scheduled her visit (to Arkansas on Oct. 20-22), we were really encouraged and after her visit, we were really excited because she fit in with our girls. They liked her, she liked them, she was our type of kid, they are our type of parents, they are our type of support, they communicate the way we like to communicate.

“And then we were lucky enough to get her. Fans are going to love her. She’s a combo kid, she’s lanky, she can shoot it, she drives it, she’s 6-3, she’s fun, she’s got a cool personality and fans are going to love her.”

Stotijn chose the Razorbacks over Missouri, West Virginia, Texas Tech, Arizona, Central Florida, Georgetown, Pittsburgh, Washington State and others.

She took official visits to Arkansas, Central Florida and West Virginia before choosing the Razorbacks in August.

“Phoenix was was the first commit,” Neighbors said. “She is coming from the Netherlands. She has a really cool background. Y’all will learn more about that as she gets over here. She is a combo guard, but she can play any of our positions on the perimeter.”

Stoglin averaged 15 points, 2 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game while shooting 31.9% from three-point range for the 18-under Netherlands National Team during the 2023 European Championships.

She had a high of 27 points in a 74-53 victory over the United Kingdom. She hit 7 of 9 threes in 20 minutes during the contest with Neighbors looking on.

Neighbors went to watch her play in the event.

“She has got some international experience,” Neighbors said. “She has been heavily involved in her national teams so even though she will come in as a freshman, she’ll be very experienced.”

Neighbors offered up a comp of current Makayla Daniels and Samantha Spencer.

“She’s got a little wiggle to her game, maybe a cross between Mak and Sam if you are looking for an immediate comparison and a neat, neat kid,” Neighbors said. “She will liven Fayetteville up, that’s for sure.”

• • •

Daniels will be out of eligibility after this season and Jersey Wolfenbarger left the Razorbacks before the season started with an intent to transfer.

Arkansas also is not sure about the future of Sasha Goforth, who missed last season with an illness and has had to leave the team to do so again this season after a reoccurrence.

“The spring, I think, will probably be a year where the portal is something that we will explore a little differently than we did last year with who we will have returning and position needs and all that,” Neighbors said.

“So we are watching that, not that there is a portal (window) open now, but there are obviously a certain number of kids that have expressed an interest in doing that. And you can start to see some patterns so we watch that. We add some games to the board every now and then and we track on those things.”

Arkansas will be looking to add a star similar to former Razorback star and WNBA player Destiny Slocum.

“We will look to add an immediate impact person…is what I look for,” Neighbors said. “Somebody that is not going to have to come in and try out. If we bring somebody in, like when Destiny came here, there was no tryout period.

“What that was our current kids looking around and going ‘uh oh.’ That’s who would look for in the portal.”

Arkansas is also eying some other additions, both domestic and International.

“As for signees, there are a couple of junior college players that we are looking at to see how they develop and a couple of other kids overseas that you just don’t ever know with them whether they are going to decided to stay and play professionally or come over,” Neighbors said.

“So we will track on that. We talk to overseas contacts on a daily basis.

“I don’t necessarily see adding another high school freshman incoming freshman because I think we did our due diligence scouring the country of anybody that might be available in that aspect of things.”

Photo courtesy of Arkansas communications