Arkansas will not play Notre Dame in 2020

The meeting between Arkansas and Notre Dame scheduled for the 2020 season will not take place.

The SEC announced on Thursday that the conference is moving to a 10 game conference-only season. Which comes one day after Notre Dame joined the ACC for the upcoming season which will include just one non-conference match-up.

Notre Dame, who plays a majority of ACC opponents each year but remains an independent, had Arkansas, Western Michigan and Navy as some of their non-conference games. Now, Arkansas is no longer an option.

The game with Navy was originally scheduled to be played in Dublin, Ireland, but was moved to Annapolis, MD, in June. Notre Dame and Navy have met each season since 1927, making it the longest continually played game in college football. This season would be the 94th meeting between the two teams.

So unfortunately for Razorback fans, we will have to wait until 2025 for the Fighting Irish to make a trip to Arkansas.