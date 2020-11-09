Arkansas’ Win over Tennessee, 10 Performances of Note

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas defeated Tennessee 24-13 on Saturday night in Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

The Hogs obviously had several outstanding performances. Here’s a closer look at five on offense and the same number of defenders. They are listed in no particular order.

OFFENSE

Feleipe Franks, QB — Completed 18 of 24 passes for 215 yards and two touchdowns. Rushed 14 times for 18 yards. Once again didn’t throw an interception.

Treylon Burks, WR — Caught five passes for 95 yards and a 59-yard touchdown. Rushed one time for two yards and returned a punt four yards.

Trelon Smith, RB — Rushed nine times for 72 yards averaging eight yards per attempt. Caught two passes as well.

Mike Woods, WR — Caught three passes for 64 yards and one touchdown. Had a 56-yard reception that set up another touchdown.

Ricky Stromberg, C — I will let Sam Pittman tell you this one, “Ricky Stromberg would be the highest graded regular on the O-line. Probably the most consistent guy we have up there. He’s probably played as much ball or maybe more than the other guys. Ty Clary’s playing well. I’m glad he’s starting to go in there at a guard and he’s playing well. I’m glad Coach Davis saw that earlier in the year where possibly Ty would help us even more as a guard with Ricky going to center. Those two guys would have probably graded the highest of the group. I was really proud of Dalton Wagner, too. How can you not like Dalton Wagner? He’s just a hard-playing guy. Quarterback got hit a time or two, but for him not repping a lot during the season and going in there and starting and playing well, I was proud of him.”

DEFENSE

Jalen Catalon, S — Was named the SEC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance. He finished with 12 tackles, including six solo, a forced fumble and an interception.

Bumper Pool, LB — Finished with 14 tackles, six solo, 1.5 for loss and a quarterback hurry. Turned in another outstanding game.

Grant Morgan, LB — Finished with 12 tackles including five solo. Playing well this season.

Joe Foucha, S — After playing injured much of last season is really playing well. Had eight tackles, one solo, a tackle for loss and one sack.

Eric Gregory, DE — He finished with five tackles, two solo, 0.5 for loss and an interception.