Arkansas Wins Fifth Straight

FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas used a 13-0 run midway through the second half en route to a 64-55 victory at Ole Miss Wednesday night. The win was the fifth straight for the Razorbacks and was the fifth-straight game Arkansas held its opponents below 40% shooting for the game.

JD Notae led Arkansas with 25 points and five assists. Jaylin Williams added 18 points, eight rebounds while Trey Wade scored 10 points with five rebounds, five assists and zero turnovers.

In addition to holding its opponents below 40% shooting in five straight games, Arkansas has held four of its last five opponents under 60 points (the lone exception was Texas A&M scoring 73 points in a game that went to overtime) Also, for the first time ever since Arkansas joined the SEC, Arkansas help opponents below 60 in back-to-back road games as LSU only scored 58 and Ole Miss was held to 55 tonight.

Arkansas will play three of its next four at home, including a Jan. 29 (Saturday) meeting with West Virginia as part of the SEC-Big 12 Challenge. Tip off is set for 1:0 pm and ESPN2.