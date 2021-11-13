Arkansas wins The Boot in overtime, defeating LSU, 16-13!

Pig Trail Nation

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Razorbacks came into the game against LSU with two missions: Win back The Boot, and help get to a better bowl game. It took an overtime period, but Cam Little drilled the game-winning field goal to deliver The Boot back to Fayetteville as Arkansas defeated 16-13.

After an opening drive that led to a field goal by Cam Little, the Hogs offense struggled to get anything going. LSU found the endzone to start the 2nd quarter, and took a 10-3 lead into halftime.

It took Arkansas until the 6 minute mark of the 3rd quarter to add points on the scoreboard. KJ Jefferson found a wide open Dominique Johnson down field and the sophomore running back strolled into the endzone to tie the game 10-10.

Cam Little added another field goal right before the end of the 3rd quarter to regain the lead for Arkansas 13-10.

Next up for Arkansas, the Hogs travel to Tuscaloosa to face Alabama at 2:30pm on Saturday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pig Trail Video

 

HOG🐗SCOREBOARD

HOG🐗SCHEDULE

HOG🐗FOOTBALL STATS

SEC🏈STANDINGS

Follow @PigTrailNation on Twitter

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play