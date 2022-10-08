No. 25 Arkansas will be without starting quarterback KJ Jefferson today against No. 23 Mississippi State due to a head injury suffered against Alabama last Saturday.

Jefferson has started 20 games at Arkansas winning 12 of them. Jefferson started one game as a true freshman in 2019. Then he also had one start in 2020 against Missouri. He started all 13 games in 2021 leading the Hogs to a 9-4 record and was named MVP at the Outback Bowl.

The Hogs will have Cade Fortin and also Malik Hornsby available to play today. Fortin will get the start. Against Alabama, Fortin was 4 of 10 for 35 yards passing. He also had a nine-yard run. Fortin transferred to Arkansas from South Florida in the offseason. In two years at North Carolina and another pair at USF, Fortin played in 11 games with two starts. He completed 61 of 121 passes for 610 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions. Fortin also rushed 27 times for 152 yards and two touchdowns.

This season in five games, Jefferson has completed 80 of 121 passes for 1,006 yards, nine touchdowns and one interception. He has rushed 81 times for 312 yards and four touchdowns.

Prior to this season, Jefferson had completed 232 of 366 passes for 3,168 yards and 24 touchdowns with only five interceptions. He also has carried 204 times for 789 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Arkansas (3-2, 1-2) and Mississippi State (4-1, 1-1) are on the SEC Network today with the kickoff at 11 a.m.