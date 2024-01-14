BVY DUDLEY E. DAWSON

Arkansas women’s basketball head coach Mike Neighbors mentioned earlier this week that he would love to have both a fast-starting team and a fast-finishing one.

He didn’t get the first one again, but the latter proved to be the difference in bringing a much-needed road win home from Tuscaloosa.

Samara Spencer had 31 points and 14 rebounds and Maryam Dauda 8 points, 12 rebounds and school record 10 blocks as Arkansas dominated the second half to down Alabama 77-59 at Coleman Coliseum on Sunday afternoon.

Makayla Daniels had all 16 of her points after intermission and Saylor Poffenbarger 9 of her 14 rebounds in the final two quarters as the Razorbacks (14-5, 2-2) flipped a 32-30 deficit into a runway victory.

“There was no panic,” Neighbors said. “They were like ‘we have been here before, let’s go and fortunately we went in time.

“…I am really proud of our group, the way they just don’t flinch…It’s very rewarding as a coach, very rewarding as a staff. We felt that at the beginning of the year when some adversity hit and some kids decided they didn’t want to play with us and that has drawn us together.”

It was Arkansas’ 10th straight win at Alabama.

“That does not even seem possible,” Neighbors said.

The Razorbacks have a bye week before playing next Sunday at No. 7 and defending national champion LSU (16-2, 3-1), whose suffered a loss at Auburn 87-70 on Sunday.

Alabama (15-4, 2-2), off to its best start since the 2016-2017 season, jumped all over Arkansas as the Tide jumped out to a 12-2 lead in the first quarter as the Razorbacks were in the middle of missing 14 of their first 15 spots.

But after a Neighbors timeout, Arkansas charged back within 24-20 by the end of the first quarter.

“If you noticed, I took a timeout and got on them instead of waiting until halftime,” Neighbors said. “That’s exactly what I told the word for word. I said ‘we haven’t got the pre part, but I am not waiting until halftime.’

“And you’ll have to ask them, but it is as hard as I have been on them in seven years here…They all just kind of took it. I think it was kind one of those things where my grandpa always told me to ‘save your crazy of when you really need it.’”

It was needed for Arkansas, who were playing without the SEC’s leading scorer in freshman Taliah Scott and with Daniels not feeling well.

Carly Keats (7 points) started again in place of Scott while Jenna Lawrence (3 points, 4 rebounds) and Karley Johnson (3 points) provided 26 minutes off the bench.

“I am super proud for those kids that were ready,” Neighbors said. “It gives me hope that listen to our mantra that you don’t have to get ready, just stay ready. Karley Johnson in specific. That’s a kid that has been right there on the cusp of breaking into the line up

“Mak didn’t practice for two days leading up to it and we literally didn’t know whether she would be ready to go,” Neighbors said. “Karley had two unbelievable days of practice to gain confidence. Carly and Karley have done that phenomenally well in both being ready to play.”

Spencer stepped up with one of her backcourt mates missing and the other ailing.

She had 19 of her points and 7 of her rebounds after halftime sand ended the day 11 of 29 from the field, 2 of 7 from 3-point range 7 of 8 from the free throw with 7 turnovers.

“Sam really felt a lot of pressure today to go out there and the first half I just felt like she tried so hard and she then let the game come to her in the second half,” Neighbors said. “Mak gave her extra minutes in the second half and the confidence.

“And again the job Maryam Dauda did a great job of protected the basket for us and Carly Keats did a terrific job on Alliyah Nye (5 points). She only got four 3-point attempts up and I think she makes almost four a game.”

Arkansas out-rebounded Alabama 52-35 with 21 of the Razorbacks boards being offensive caroms.

“It is something that we are getting better at and it came to fruition today and we need effete single one of them,” Neighbors said. “Now we can start working on scoring after we get an offensive rebound.

“I will tell you that I have never seen only 7 points of 21 offensive rebounds. But that’s a good thing and I am proud because that’s an effort thing, it’s a focus thing.”

Photo courtesy of Arkansas