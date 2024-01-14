BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON

No matter what the college sport, there are easier places to go get a must-win game than Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

But that’s seemingly the challenge facing Arkansas (13-5, 1-3) as it visits Alabama (15-3, 2-1) Sunday in a 2 p.m. SEC women’s basketball contest that will televised on the SEC Network.

Razorback head coach Mike Neighbors does not want to see his team fall in a 1-3 league hole after losing to visiting Mississippi State 66-63 on Thursday.

Alabama is off to their best start since 2016-2017 after winning at Georgia 81-63 the same night.

“Alabama is a difficult guard, always, for everybody,” Neighbors said. “I do think we match up really well. It’s got to be a fun game to watch. We have traditionally played pretty well down there.

“…They are coming off a big win so they’ll be jacked. But I do one thing, I do know this team has bounce back in them – our team and we did it after a quick recovery (last week) and we had to travel.”

Alabama is led by 6-0 senior guard Sarah Ashlee Barker (16.4 points per game, 5.9 rebounds per contest), 6-0 senior forward Aaliyah Nye (13.4), 5-8 junior guard Jessica Timmons (11.5), 5-8 senior guard Loyal McQueen (9.4) and 6-4 freshman center Essence Cody (9.3, 6.7).

“Sarah Ashlee Barker is playing at a really, really high level,” Neighbors said. “Nye is shooting at a 50 percent level…The Cody kid inside is a true low post presence. Again we’ll have Loyal McQueen, who is a really quick guard.

“It is a team that we have played a lot. We are in that time of year that you are so familiar with these teams. So, so familiar. A lot of these kids have played against each other for four or five years. I don’t anticipate anything, but a wild Sunday in Tuscaloosa.”

Arkansas has been without injured freshman star Taliah Scott, the SEC’s leading scorer at 22.3 points per game, in the last two games and he status for Sunday’s game is unknown.

Samara Spencer had 22 points in the loss to Mississippi State, Maryam Dauda 17 points and 13 rebound and Saylor Poffengarger – the SEC’s leading rebounder and second in the nation at 12.8 per game – had 9 points and 7 boards.

A key for the Razorbacks will be getting off to a good start, which is something Arkansas has not done in its two league losses, sandwiched around a 83-43 home win over Georgia.

“I think we are dealing with some many variables,” Neighbors said. “You can change when you eat, you can change the way you do warm ups, but…we wring our hands as coaches over little things.

“We didn’t do anything special the other night (in the win over Georgia) and we came out and played great. So I am not going to get too high or too low. But there does have to be a reason and I haven’t figured it out yet.

“I won’t stop and I will try every single thing. I have had slow starting teams. I would rather have a fast-finishing team than a slow starting team. But we have got to do both in this league.”

Arkansas has won 8 of its last 10 games between the two and owns a 26-16 edge all-time.

Barker’s 22 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 steals led Alabama in its win over Georgia while Cody had 16 points and 8 rebounds and Nye’s 15 points saw her go over 1,000 in her career.

“Tonight was a great team effort,” Alabama head coach Kristy Curry said afterwards. “The toughness we displayed in the third and the fourth quarters, we just had so many players step up make plays. The way we rebounded the ball and how Loyal Queen came out in the second half and just really controlled the tempo.

“I thought Karly Weathers came in and gave us great minutes, but just love the toughness throughout the course of the game. We stayed together, stayed connected and I’m just really proud of how we finished the game tonight.”

Photo by John D. James