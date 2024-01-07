BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON

For the second consecutive day there was a a non-competitive basketball game at Bud Walton Arena, but the result of this one sent Razorback fans home happy.

Makalya Daniels had a season-high 24 points and 8 rebounds as Arkansas blitzed Georgia 83-43 on Sunday afternoon in a SEC women’s game that served as a tremendous bounce back from a league-opening loss at Kentucky.

The Razorbacks (13-4, 1-1) led by as many as 44 points while ending a four-game losing streak to the Bulldogs (10-5, 1-1), who still own a commanding 38-7 advantage in the all-time series.

Arkansas women’s head coach Mike Neighbors was throughly pleased with his team’s effort, unlike men’s head coach Eric Musselman his team lost 83-51 to visiting Auburn on Saturday afternoon.

“We couldn’t have played much better,” Neighbors said. “I think we had one turnover at half and it was really late…Our defense led to our offense and we really took care of it and shared it.

“And we made a few (shots) and that built our confidence. Our defense led to confidence on our offense.”

With injured freshman Taliah Scott out, Daniels jumpstarted her team by scoring her team’s first nine points, sandwiching two 3-pointers around an old-fashioned 3-point play to put the Razorbacks up 9-2.

“Honestly, I didn’t feel like I needed to take more responsibility,” Daniels said. “I kind of felt myself being less aggressive these past few games so I knew I was going to have to come out more aggressive.

“…It definitely settles me down and I am sure it settles my teammates down, too.”

That would lead to a 24-9 advantage at the end of the first quarter meaning Arkansas scored as many points in the opening stanza against Georgia than it did in the first half at Kentucky.

“I don’t think you can put a measure on it,” Neighbor said of Daniels’ hot early shooting. “It is absolutely contagious….They feed each other’s confidence. Especially with it being Mak, our leader. Our kid that hates losing worse than anybody.

“It started on the plane and the locker room at Kentucky it carried over until today. Hey, this is a good Georgia team we just beat…We played just as good as we could possibly play at this juncture considering all the circumstances.”

The Razorbacks led 49-18 at intermission and pushed that lead to 66-29 by the end of the third quarter and 76-32 with 6:06 remaining in the contest.

“At halftime we went to the locker room and we really didn’t say anything,” Neighbors said. “It literally is one of those days as a coach where you walk in and you’re saying ‘don’t mess this up.’

“So you don’t say anything and they are going to increase the intensity, don’t let that turn to pressure. There is a difference, in my opinion, in them pressuring us and just turning up the intensity. And they did.

“We knew they would come at us and they did and I thought we weathered and not only weathered it, but I thought we took the punch and punched back.”

Neighbors said he thought his team started its revival after falling down 26-14 at halftime while shooting a woeful 5 of 31 from the field and missing all 13 3-pointers it attempted.

“I think our resiliency started from the first half at Kentucky the other night,” Neighbors said. “We had a good second half up there, but we just dug ourselves too big of a hole. I think we started to show signs of it then.”

The margin of victory was the third largest in an SEC game for the Arkansas women, who routed Georgia despite not Scott, the SEC’s leading scorer.

Carly Keats, getting her first career start, added 16 points for Arkansas while Saylor Poffenbarger chipped in 15 points and 17 rebounds, Samara Spencer had 15 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists and Maryam Dauda 8 points, 11 rebounds and 2 blocks.

“We will know a lot more tomorrow (on Scott’s injury),” Neighbors said. “But we had two days of practice without her. We kept it – believe it or not in these days and times – to be a secret.

“She didn’t practice either of the two days and you never want to lose a player, especially someone who has played like she has, but it allowed us two days of practice. It wasn’t like we found out at tip off, which can be tough.”

Keats was 7 of 16 from the field and 2 of 10 from 3-point range while playing all 40 minutes in place of Scott.

“I thought what it did was allow our kids to rally around Keats,” Neighbors said. “Keats had two incredible days of practice and it carried over. She hit like 80 percent in practice from the 3. So the fact that she went 2 for 10 could have been a different deal, but it built her confidence up.”

Arkansas had 14 assists on its 26 made field goals.

“Taliah was amazing on the side,” Neighbors said. “She was over there cheering right along with everybody else. I think it galvanized our group, knowing that we were going to have to do it together.

“And fortunately against Georgia, you have to do it as team. It is not one person that can break down that zone defense. It requires two consecutive actions and that group practice really well.”

Arkansa will return to action on Thursday night when it hosts Mississippi State (13-4, 0-2) at 8 p.m.

No. 1 South Carolina (14-0, 2-0) downed Mississippi State 85-66 on Sunday after falling to visiting Vanderbilt 71-66 on Thursday.

Photo by John D. James