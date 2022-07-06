FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Southeastern Conference has unveiled the Arkansas Women’s Basketball team’s league opponents for the 2022-23 season, as announced Wednesday. This marks the 14th year of the 16-game league schedule format and 11th for all 14 teams in the SEC.

The Razorbacks will host half of its league games at Bud Walton Arena and play the eight other contests on the road. Arkansas will square off against three teams both home and away, which includes Missouri, LSU and Vanderbilt. The Razorbacks will additionally host Alabama, Florida, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Texas A&M, as well as hit the road to Auburn, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi State and South Carolina.

Tipoff times, dates and television information will be released at a later date.

HOME AND AWAY

Missouri

All-time series: 18-12

Conference record (finish): 7-9 (9th)

National ranking: N/A

This marks the 11th season Arkansas and Missouri have served as permanent opponents, going back to 2013 when the Tigers joined the league. The Hogs currently own a seven-game winning streak over the Tigers, as well as a 12-8 edge in SEC play. Arkansas beat Missouri three times last season, including in the second round of the SEC Tournament in a 61-52 overtime win

LSU

All-time series: 19-33

Conference record (finish): 13-3 (3rd)

National ranking: 9th

Arkansas hosts LSU for the second consecutive year after upsetting the No. 12 Tigers in Bud Walton Arena last season, 90-76. The two teams will face off home and away for the first time since 2017, while the Razorbacks hold a three-game winning streak. This series is the richest for Arkansas, with the two teams going head-to-head 52 times prior to this upcoming year

Vanderbilt

All-time series: 11-26

Conference record (finish): 4-12 (13th)

National ranking: N/A

The Razorbacks’ third home and away opponent is Vanderbilt, with the last time the Hogs playing a home and away series with the Commadores coming in 2017. Arkansas has a 5-3 edge over Vanderbilt in the last eight games

HOME

Alabama

All-time series: 26-15

Conference record (finish): 6-10 (11th)

National ranking: N/A

Arkansas’ matchup with Alabama marks the 42nd of the series. The Razorbacks have a 13-6 advantage in Fayetteville and are 11-1 in the last 12 games played against the Crimson Tide in the series

Florida

All-time series: 12-30

Conference record (finish): 10-6 (5th)

National ranking: RV (2)

The Razorbacks have won the last two at home versus the Gators and look to rebound from last year’s 76-67 loss in the Swamp. Arkansas last beat the Gators at home in 2021 in an 84-80 victory

Ole Miss

All-time series: 21-28

Conference record (finish): 10-6 (4th)

National ranking: RV (20)

Arkansas is 7-3 against the Rebels in the last 10 matchups. The Hogs defeated the Rebels 84-74 last time they played one another at Bud Walton Arena in 2021. Arkansas is looking to snap a two-game losing skid to Ole Miss

Tennessee

All-time series: 5-33

Conference record (finish): 11-5 (3rd)

National ranking: 18th

The last six games of the series have been ones to watch, with Arkansas winning back-to-back games in Knoxville in 2019 (80-79) and in Fayetteville in 2020 (83-75). The Hogs are most recently coming off a heartbreaking overtime loss in Knoxville, 86-83

Texas A&M

All-time series: 23-15

Conference record (finish): 4-12 (12th)

National ranking: N/A

The Hogs have lost the last three to the Aggies, with their last win coming in 2020 at the SEC Tournament, 67-66. Arkansas last beat A&M at home in 2016 in a 67-61 victory

AWAY

Auburn

All-time series: 20-23

Conference record (finish): 2-14 (14th)

National ranking: N/A

The Razorbacks are coming off a thrilling 68-66 win at home versus the Tigers. The Razorbacks own a five-game winning streak, while coming out victorious in seven of the last 10 games

Georgia

All-time series: 6-37

Conference record (finish): 9-7 (6th)

National ranking: RV (4)

The Hogs have fallen to the Bulldogs in the last three matchups. Arkansas’ last win against Georgia came in 2019, as the Hogs won 86-76 at the SEC Tournament. The last time the Razorbacks have defeated Georgia in a league game was 2015 in a 54-48 victory in Fayetteville

Kentucky

All-time series: 14-26

Conference record (finish): 8-8 (7th)

National ranking: 15th

The Hogs are 1-9 in the last 10 matchups against the Wildcats with their last win coming in 2020 in a 103-85 shootout in Fayetteville. The Hogs are looking to beat the Wildcats in Lexington for the first time since 2003

Mississippi State

All-time series: 21-22

Conference record (finish): 6-10 (10th)

National ranking: N/A

The Hogs will look to extend its winning streak to four, as Arkansas has won the last three games, including a sweep in last year’s home and away series. Arkansas is coming fresh off an 87-79 win in Starkville in the SEC regular season finale

South Carolina

All-time series: 18-24

Conference record (finish): 15-1 (1st)

National ranking: 1st (National Champions)

The Hogs last defeated the Gamecocks in 2019 in a 95-89 defeat at the SEC Tournament. Arkansas looks to beat South Carolina in Columbia for the first time since 2010

More Information

For more information about Arkansas Women’s Basketball, follow us on Twitter and Instagram at @RazorbackWBB and on Facebook at Facebook.com/RazorbackWBB. Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube Channel, “Kickin’ It In The Neighborhood” for an inside look at the Razorback women’s basketball program and check out The Neighborhood podcasts at CoachNeighbors.com.