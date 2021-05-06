Arkansas women’s track ready for final tune-up before SEC meet

Friday’s Arkansas Twilight held at John McDonnell Field provides a final tune-up for the Razorbacks prior to next week’s conference meet as well as an opportunity for professional athletes, such as Sandi Morris, to continue preparations for the Olympic Trials that are just over a month away.

“This is a last opportunity for us to tune-up and get some updated seeding marks for the SEC Championships next week,” noted Arkansas women’s head coach Lance Harter. “Some may run an event lower than normal in their schedule. Our sprint crew is running relatively true to form, and there are some very good professional athletes with great credentials coming in.”

Teams scheduled to compete in the Arkansas Twilight with the No. 2 Razorbacks include Central Arkansas, Christian Brothers, Elon, Harding, Hendrix, Langston, Oklahoma Baptist, Oklahoma State, Oral Roberts, SIU-Edwardsville, Southern Arkansas, Southern Nazarene, Tulsa, UA Rich Mountain, and Wayland Baptist.

Field events will start at 10 a.m. while prelims begin at 4:30 p.m. and finals at 6 p.m. University of Arkansas senior recognition will take place at 5:10 p.m. A live stream of the Arkansas Twilight on SEC Network + starts at 6 p.m.

Morris, the 2016 Olympic silver medalist and American record holder, headlines a field of 14 vaulters which includes six Razorbacks. Morris has an outdoor best of 15-9 (4.80) this season from her victory at the Texas Relays in late March, which currently ranks second in the world. Her indoor best this season measured 16-0 (4.88) and ranked second in the world.

Arkansas vaulter Nastassja Campbell leads the outdoor collegiate list with a clearance of 14-9 ½ (4.51) from the Texas Relays. Since that victory, Campbell has been runner-up in three consecutive meets, twice to teammate Lauren Martinez, while equaling the winning height.

Razorback distance runners racing at shorter distances on Friday include Katie Izzo in the 1,500m where she is joined by Lauren Gregory and Maddy Reed, while Krissy Gear and Meghan Underwood race at 800m.

In the sprints, the Razorbacks will have Jada Baylark and Tiana Wilson racing in the 100m while a trio in the 400m includes Morgan Burks-Magee, Shafiqua Maloney and Paris Peoples.

Arkansas alum Taliyah Brooks competes in the 100m hurdles, long jump, and shot put a week after clocking a 12.73 victory in the hurdles at the LSU Invitational and setting a career best of 23.45 at 200m. She is joined in the hurdles by Sharika Nelvis, a former NCAA champion with Arkansas State.

Current Razorbacks in the 100m hurdle field will include Daszay Freeman, Yoveinny Mota, Jayla Hollis, and G’Auna Edwards, who will also long jump and compete in the shot put.

Competing in the 400m hurdles is Arkansas alum Sparkle McKnight, who has registered a pair of victories with times of 57.49 and 56.38 over the past couple of weeks.