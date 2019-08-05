Arkansas’ Defense Comes up big During Monday’s Practice

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas’ defense came up big in the first 20 minutes of Monday’s practice intercepting two passes.

Senior linebacker De’Jon Harris picked off a Ben Hicks pass on the first series of the day. Freshman safety Jalen Catalon intercepted a John Stephen Jones pass and returned it for what would have been a touchdown.

Junior wide receiver Jordan Jones who went home this weekend due to a death in his family was back at practice on Monday.

The first-team offensive line still consisted of Colton Jackson at left tackle, Dalton Wagner at right tackle, Austin Capps at left guard, Shane Clenin right guard and Ty Clary at center.

The receivers were Chase Harrell at tight end, De’Vion Warren, Trey Knox, Deon Stewart at wide receiver with Hicks at quarterback and then running backs Chase Hayden and Rakeem Boyd with the first unit.

Chad Morris will speak to the media briefly following today’s practice at approximately 12:10 p.m. to discuss offensive tackle Noah Gatlin’s injury.