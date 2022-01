FAYETTEVILLE — Defensive lineman John Ridgeway spent one season at Arkansas and now will enter the 2022 NFL Draft.

This was the expected move by Ridgeway since he had already accepted an invite to the Senior Bowl.

Peace out ✌️ pic.twitter.com/tQ2QadibWt — John Ridgeway III (@ridgeway_79) January 6, 2022

Ridgeway transferred to Arkansas from Illinois State. In 2021, Ridgeway had 39 tackles, including 11 solo, four tackles for loss, two sacks and a quarterback hurry.