As Expected, Kendal Briles Remaining at Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE — ESPN’s Chris Low has reported Kendal Briles will remain at Arkansas thus turning down the University of Miami.

That was the expected result when this lingering news picked up again earlier this week with a report Miami had offered Briles the offensive coordinator job. That was the talk even before the Outback Bowl as well.

Reportedly, Toledo head coach Jason Candle has also turned down the offer from Mario Cristobal. Briles is set to begin his third season with Sam Pittman. The Hogs led the SEC in rushing in 2021 and Briles’ development of KJ Jefferson has been outstanding.

Briles has also been offensive coordinator at Baylor, Florida Atlantic, Houston and Florida State.