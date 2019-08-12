Ask Mike Debuts

Each Monday I will answer questions from Hog fans on the Internet in a video segment titled Ask Mike. The questions will come from a special forum on Hogville.net, the largest Razorback fan site. To get your question into the mix go to Hogville.net and enter that question in the Ask Mike forum. I will select several of the best questions each week and answer them in the Ask Mike Internet video. Many of the questions that don’t air will still get answered in the Hogville.net Ask Mike forum.

Here is Monday’s first “Ask Mike” video.