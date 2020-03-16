PTN’s “Ask Mike” Segment – March 16th

With no sports there are still questions about what will happen next. Mike Irwin answers those questions from Hogville.net and Facebook in our weekly “Ask Mike” Segment.

Below are the questions Mike answered in today’s segment.

SWINE AMERICAN WANTS TO KNOW:

Will there be any access to Spring practice(s) for either or both media and fans? For what it is worth, I think Sam Pittman would go along way with Razorback nation if he would us (the fans) and you (the media) in to watch some of these workouts this Spring. Your thoughts?

SED76 ASKS:

Was there a particular moment when you knew it wasn’t going to work out with the previous coaching staff? For a lot of us it was the Colorado State game in 2018. Not going for it on 4th and short, blown lead and jetting off to Dallas the night before the first road game to watch his son play. The signs were there early. Just curious when you realized it was a doomed experiment and bad fit.

LEW ASKS:

With the Basketball season rapidly winding down, I’m curious if you’re hearing any comments from the players concerning the current staff. Do they generally have a favorable outlook on what’s going on, or do we have a situation where there is an issue brewing that’ll pop up next year.

PORKSODA WANTS TO KNOW:

Which player do you think helped the draft stock the most at the Arkansas Pro Day?

LZH ASKS:

Mike, can you physically see any difference in how our OL and DL are looking coming up on Spring Ball (considering if we have it) – passing the SEC lineman eye test so to speak? I know the staff is trying to bulk them up but wouldn’t know if it has begun to show, yet.

BLOODREDHOG SAYS:

Mike, two questions. Do you feel this is an overreaction by the NCAA? Postponements I can understand, by cancelling the June College World Series in March? Also, the SEC said no individual workouts are allowed in any sport. Seriously? What purpose is served by stopping an OL who wants to lift weights at the BAC?

BLOODREDHOG AGAIN:

A related question to above – can the school prevent Felipe Franks from working out with his new teammates like Treylon Burks on the practice field? If some players want to stay on campus, can they avail themselves of school facilities and equipment?

JHICKS 3636 ASKS:

What is your best guess on what the NCAA will do regarding eligibility? Spring sports, Winter sports, Seniors, and underclassmen who lost the season?

IWASTHEREIN1969: WANTS TO KNOW:

Do you find Razorback fans annoying in a more or less dignified way than other SEC universities ? I guess the planes flying and all the “off off off Broadway” antics during the Nutt era along with Bobby’s motorcycle mishaps have given us a somewhat of a tarnished reputation. So will you list your suggestions which would make us a better fan base across the SEC and the rest of the country ?

THE_BIONIC_PIG ASKS:

Kendal Briles Veer and Shoot is a much simpler scheme to learn and implement as many Offensive plays are run out of the exact same look. My question: Is Coach Odom’s 3-3-5 (aka spread minimizer) a similar switchover?