Q. Our first question this week is from mousetown who wants to know: Were you actually hoping that Indiana State would knock off TCU? Isn’t it better for the Hogs to lose to a team that made it to Omaha?

A. Most people think that way. I pull for teams I like. Since we’re talking about teams that I don’t cover my impressions are based on what I see from games in person or on TV. I tend to pull for underdog teams, especially those who don’t get much of the ESPN hype. I really liked the way Indiana State never stopped battling. I think TCU is the best team in college baseball. They hit and pitch at a high level with good defense. So what don’t I like about them? They’re too arrogant for my tastes. One of the things I like most about DVH is that he doesn’t allow showboating. I realize that this is an old school attitude and a lot of teams do it these days. A lot of fans expect it. I just don’t like it.

If you are one of those Arkansas fans who wants the team that knocks the Hogs out of the NCAA tournament to win it all, you’ll probably get your wish.

Q. John D James says: It is just heart wrenching to see TCU in Omaha. You are never going to convince me the Hogs still weren’t the better team.

A. The only way that statement makes any sense is if you happen to believe, as some do, that TCU was stealing Arkansas signals. I don’t believe it and the fact is, TCU destroyed Arkansas at Baum-Walker. The Frogs were better and if TCU had not been sent to Fayetteville, having seen Indiana State, I think it would have been a struggle to get past them in the super regional round.

Q. Jacob Kloster asks: So you truly believe that both assistants have statistically had baseball consistently prepared and developed like they should be?…..

…..DVH can stay, there needs to be a change at hitting coach. Hobbs can have one more year but he is not living up to his hype at developing pitchers.

A. What I believe is that DVH clearly values them on his staff or they wouldn’t be there. I’m not one of those arrogant people who thinks I know more about how to run a college baseball team than a man who’s done very successfully for 30 years.

I’m glad that you’ve agreed to let him stay on the job but if and when he leaves and if or when he replaces his pitching or hitting coach it won’t have anything to do with you, me, any other fan or anybody else in the media..

Q. Gary Davis says: Bucknam can’t win even one outdoor NCAA championship, and make no mistake about it, the OUTDOOR track &field championship is THE championship. This is the best team he’s had in all these years……

…..This team was favored to win. What’s worse is we’ve watched A&M and Florida win. John McDonnell had his successor lined up, but Long told him to pound sand.

A. In all honesty any coach who replaced John McDonnell was going to face this type of scrutiny. The fact is that AD who hired Bucknam has been gone for six years and Bucknam has been on the job here for 15 years. He is a past national coach of the year and has been SEC coach of the year 28 times.

I think he will coach here as long as he wants to do it.

Q. Dr. Strangepork wants to know: Since you have been there – besides Dana Altman and John L. Smith – what other coaches across all sports just wasn’t a good fit at the university?

A. I liked Danny Ford but he wasn’t a good fit. He never was comfortable living here. He was an east of the Mississippi kind of guy. At least that’s what he said.

The worst fit was Chad Morris. He never even moved his family here. In basketball, John Pelphrey was a terrible fit. On the women’s side, no question, it’s Susie Gardner.

Q. BlakeTaylor1112 says: The SEC is releasing the 2024 Football Schedule on Wednesday. I was wondering who you think we will get on our schedule. We already know that Mizzou will be on the schedule.

A. In 2024 the East-West Divisions will no longer exist. There is simply no way of knowing who will be on there other than the one permanent opponent that you mentioned. Starting in 2025 there will almost certainly be a nine game SEC schedule with three permanent opponents but beyond Missouri next year and whoever the permanent opponents are starting in 2025 the rest of the schedule will rotate the remaining teams, playing each one every other year.

Q. s-giles wants to know: I keep hearing about the impact that new staffers are having on Arkansas Football but how does that translate for this season? Seems to me that we need help now.

A. Our football recruiting guru Otis Kirk actually did a story on an ESPN poll that ranked college football programs based of the very thing you mentioned. The immediate impact of their 2023 recruiting. In other words, the NEW help that is on the way this fall? ESPN ranked Arkansas 13th nationally. Let’s hope they are right.

Q. Marty Byrde’s proxy asks: What do you think the Dan Enos offense will look like? Will it be a lot like his previous stop here under coach Bielema which at times was pretty good.

A. Multiple, multiple, multiple. A lot of stuff. Pro style. RPO’s. Run oriented. Pass Oriented. Empty backfields. Full backfields. Multiple tight ends. No tight ends. The goal is to be unpredictable.

Q. dnlprls asks: Why does A&M have so much money to keep updating their their football facility?

A. They have one of the largest alumi bases in the country graduating around 10,000 students every single year and a lot of these people are rich. Some of it is oil money since College Station is about 90 miles from Houston. But a high number of Aggie graduates are engineers. They end up making very good money and they tend to give a lot of it back to athletics.

I’ve said this before, as long as I’ve followed college football going back to the mid 1950s, Texas A&M has been trying to use it’s huge war chest to buy athletic success. If money alone could buy national championships in football they would have a trophy case full of them.

Q. Hayden Smith says: You’ve said that Georgia Football is one of the best atmospheres you’ve seen in the SEC but South Carolina is a negative for you…..

….Both have large stadiums with great fan support. Geographically they’re very similar with virtually the same population. What’s the difference?

A. A lot of it is initial impressions. The first time I covered an Arkansas game in Athens I was impressed with the way their athletic department people treated visiting media. Very friendly. Very through in everything they did. Their fans were great too. No harassment of visiting fans.

On the other hand the first SEC game I ever covered was in Columbia. It was Arkansas’ first ever SEC football game. The stadium was nice but it sat at the edge of a railroad yard. Georgia’s stadium is on campus. South Carolina’s is in an industrial area.

The fans tailgate in railroad cars next to the stadium. It’s a huge tradition. Maybe because they are inside they tend to drink more alcohol. All I know is, I was shooting the game from the field that day because there was no space of the photo deck and I’ve never been harassed by intoxicated fans in the stands anywhere, not even LSU, like I was that day.